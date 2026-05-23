COVID-19 has created a task to upskill the Nigerian workforce, particularly Nigerian naval personnel, and their university attendance rate has dramatically decreased.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial: Safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fueling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Call of My Life: Not everyone loves in the same way, and that is where the beauty, confusion, and heartbreak of romance often begin.

Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial: Safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fueling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Call of My Life: Not everyone loves in the same way, and that is where the beauty, confusion, and heartbreak of romance often begin.

Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial: Safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Blood on Uniforms: INVESTIGATION: Safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes: Call of My Life: Soluchi: Eli: Kalu: Supervisor, McFloy: Andrew Bunting: Uzoamaka Power: Call of My Life:





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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyExclusive details on the delay in Nigeria's maritime university upgrade as billions are redirected from the academy that was recently repealed.

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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe maritime industry in Nigeria is crucial for the country's development. However, there is a significant upgrade struggle that affects the maritime university, with numerous challenges persisting. Billions have been alleged to be misused, causing a crisis of confidence.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Shoddy Governance and Bribery AllegationsSpecial Report: The management of a prominent maritime institution in Nigeria is accused of engaging in massive fraud, shoddy governance acts, and misuse of government funds.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade and Maritime Sector DevelopmentsExamines the challenges and obstacles faced in upgrading Nigeria's maritime university and the issues surrounding the oil-well dispute in Cross River. Also highlights the reasons behind the dismissal of the finance minister and investigates the illegal timber trade as a source of terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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