Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall and Its Beneficiaries

The report delves into the scandalous deals and mismanagement of funds that have led to the stalling of the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university, one of the projects supposedly funded by billions of naira.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Mr Mutu was first elected in 1999 to the House of Representatives and reelected seven times in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Nicholas Mutu, who represents the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State, is Nigeria's longest-serving member of the House of Representatives. This feat has made him not just an iconic mutant of the current Fourth Republic but also transformed his constituency into a political monument of sorts, as many people seek to know his appeal to his constituents





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency Delta State Nicholas Mutu Basil Ganagana All Progressives Congress (APC) Green Chamber Grassroots Polict ICP Veteran Legislature Presidential Vs Senate Election John Dingell US Congress Consecutive Years In The National Assembly Political Record Kwanza Scholly

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Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe article discusses the issues faced by Nigeria’s Maritime University, which has faced difficulties in upgrading due to the misuse of billions of dollars meant for its construction by officials who had been removed from office.

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Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyDetails the stalemate in upgrading Nigeria's maritime university, while also touching on the allocation of billions of naira to a now-defunct academy

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stall and Related NewsSpecial Report on Nigeria's maritime university upgrade being stalled by billions being diverted to repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute report that brings hope to Cross River. Editorial on blood on uniforms. EXCLUSIVE about why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister. INVESTIGATION on how illegal timber trade fuels terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade and Maritime Sector DevelopmentsExamines the challenges and obstacles faced in upgrading Nigeria's maritime university and the issues surrounding the oil-well dispute in Cross River. Also highlights the reasons behind the dismissal of the finance minister and investigates the illegal timber trade as a source of terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin.

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