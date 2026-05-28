Nigeria's Maritime Academy Secures Dual ISO Certification, Boosting Global Competitiveness

The Federal Government and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria honoured the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 21001:2025 certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality, safety and international maritime standards.

The Federal Government praised the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, after the institution received international certification from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

On Tuesday the Academy was formally awarded integrated management system certifications for ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 21001:2025. The ceremony was held in the academy's auditorium and was attended by Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, accompanied by Deputy Director John Ogwuche, as well as senior SON officials and academy leadership.

The minister stressed that the achievement is far more than a bureaucratic checkpoint; it signals the Academy's deep commitment to excellence, quality assurance, and environmental sustainability in a sector that demands the highest safety and operational standards. He highlighted that the accreditation reflects a culture of continuous improvement, accountability and operational efficiency, traits that are indispensable for competitiveness in the global maritime industry.

The minister also affirmed that the government will continue to back initiatives that raise institutional standards and enhance Nigeria's standing in the international maritime arena. During the presentation, SON Director‑General Dr Ifeanyi Okeke explained that the ISO 9001:2015 certificate provides a globally recognised framework for enhancing organisational processes, strengthening operational control and promoting risk‑based thinking. The ISO 21001:2025 standard, meanwhile, focuses on educational management systems, ensuring that the academy's training programmes meet international benchmarks for quality and relevance.

Dr Okeke noted that the dual certification demonstrates the Academy's dedication to customer satisfaction, educational excellence and continual improvement, and will further reinforce its administrative procedures, governance structures, training delivery and service efficiency. He thanked the Academy's staff for their commitment to the rigorous audit process and encouraged them to view the certification as a stepping stone rather than a final destination.

Acting Rector Dr Kevin Okonna underscored the strategic importance of the certifications for the academy's core mission - to recruit, train and certify the personnel needed to operate Nigeria's merchant navy vessels. He recalled that the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch‑keeping for Seafarers (STCW) of 1978, as amended, mandates continuous quality monitoring through a formal Quality Standard System.

In response, the academy established a Quality Standard Assurance Department, partnered with SON for staff training, and built a comprehensive Quality Management System that underpins all operational facets. Dr Okonna affirmed that without such certifications the academy could not fully satisfy international standards, statutory obligations or the expectations of its graduates and industry partners.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge from both the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and SON to sustain support for the Academy's ongoing pursuit of world‑class maritime education and training. The news was reported by Patrick Odey, a veteran journalist with more than two decades of experience at Punch Newspapers. Odey holds a bachelor's degree in English Language from the University of Port Harcourt and a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism.

His career includes stints at Post Express, Daily Champion and Daily Trust, and he remains committed to accurate, public‑interest reporting. The Federal Government's endorsement and the successful acquisition of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 21001:2025 certifications mark a pivotal moment for maritime education in Nigeria, positioning the Maritime Academy of Nigeria as a benchmark institution capable of delivering training that meets global standards and bolsters the nation's maritime competitiveness





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Maritime Academy Of Nigeria ISO 9001:2015 ISO 21001:2025 Standards Organisation Of Nigeria Marine And Blue Economy

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