Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis: Calls for State Police Amid Widespread Insecurity

The article examines Nigeria's escalating kidnapping epidemic and the growing demand for state police. It details abductions across multiple states, the strain on security forces, and community responses, while highlighting broader state failures in providing basic services like water and electricity.

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In a report by Amnesty International, it is estimated that at least 1,100 persons were abducted in the Northern part of the country alone between January to April. The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) quotes the Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities as putting the figure of abducted persons in Nigeria since 2019 at 23,000. The actual figure nationwide is certainly higher. No human being should be stolen in a country where there is a government in place.

Nigerians want to be safe in their own country and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has often said that he understands the cost and pain of insecurity, the effect on the people and the economy, and he is committed to making a difference with a sense of purpose. But the problem appears insurmountable, made difficult by the resilience of the criminals behind the enterprise, and the involvement of a global, jihadist network.

In the last week of May, the Governor of Oyo State had made a plea for the urgent establishment of state police. He was speaking against the background of the abduction of 45 persons: teachers and students, some as young as two years old in his state on 15 May. He accused the Federal Government of deceiving Nigerians.

The growing, alarming epidemic of insecurity in the country points to state failure, abdication of responsibility, and the helplessness of the people, even if we get the occasional report that the security agencies are trying their best to fight the problem. The Armed Forces of Nigeria have since been drawn into the emergency, that is what it is, and these gallant soldiers are overstretched having to do police work.

The police are completely overwhelmed, the bandits and terrorists promoting the commoditization of human beings, collecting ransom, have shown greater determination than our security agencies. Certain communities have had to resort to self-help, organizing their own militias and vigilante groups, a citizen-led community protection force. Others have abandoned their homes and farms. This is how bad the situation is.

Nigeria is at a point where the people have to organize their own water supply, because the state has failed in that regard, almost every home has a borehole. Nigerians have also learnt to provide their own electricity because the electricity reform process has failed, and when there is electricity supply, the bills are too high, but in many communities, there is no power supply.

In many streets in urban Nigeria, families have learnt to live with the unceasing, humdrum din of generators; a few privileged families are installing solar panels and even that comes at a cost as there have been reports of poorly installed panels causing fire accidents. The easiest way to live in Nigeria is to learn to be a local government unto yourself.

Many of our compatriots are stranded abroad, or are planning to run away from Nigeria as illegal immigrants, just so they can experience for once what it means to live in a society where basic necessities of daily living are taken for granted. Once in London, I wanted to iron my clothes for the next day just in case there was an electricity cut. Nigeria has a bad way of following us everywhere!

But the saddest part of our condition at home is the degeneration of our communities into killing fields, and the spread of ungoverned spaces. Terrorists and bandits have become so bold, they advertise their evil enterprise on social media. They do not respect any one or anywhere, and they are gradually covering the entire territory, from the North to the South. About seven generals have been abducted, including Major General Idris Alkali, Air Marshal Alex Badeh, Maj.

Gen. Peter Ademokhai, Maj. Gen. Edet Akpan, Brig. Ge





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Nigeria Kidnapping State Police Insecurity Bandits Terrorists Ransom Community Vigilantes State Failure Bola Tinubu Oyo Abduction Amnesty International

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