Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi Breaks National Record in 100m Sprint

Kanyinsola Ajayi, a 21-year-old athlete from Auburn University, has broken the Nigerian national record in the 100m sprint with a time of 9.84 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006.

Nigeria has a new fastest man after Kanyinsola Ajayi clocked a stunning 9.84 seconds in the men's 100m at the NCAA Championships, erasing a record that had stood for nearly two decades.

The 21-year-old Auburn University athlete produced the performance of his life to win his heat, qualify for the NCAA Championships, and eclipse the previous Nigerian national record of 9.85s set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006. Beyond the national record, Ajayi's performance ranks as the second-fastest 100m ever recorded in collegiate history, further underlining the scale of the achievement.

Speaking after the race in an interview with Making of Champions, an emotional Ajayi revealed that the performance was the result of trust in his preparation and faith in God. He said his coach told him what to do and he knew he was in good shape, so he just had to come here and execute. Ajayi had already hinted at something special when he comfortably ran 9.90s in the earlier rounds.

Yet even he appeared surprised by the magnitude of his achievement. Asked about breaking Fasuba's long-standing national record, he said he's always been dreaming about it and God made it happen, so he's very grateful to God. The Nigerian sprinter also insisted that his focus remains on self-improvement rather than comparisons with rivals ahead of the NCAA Championships. He said it's him versus himself and he's not thinking about anybody else.

He just has to focus and do what he has to do. Ajayi added that he plans to maintain his current form and stay healthy as he targets more success at the NCAA Championships before turning his attention to the Commonwealth Games later in the year and the 2027 World Athletics Championships





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Kanyinsola Ajayi Nigeria 100M Sprint National Record Auburn University

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