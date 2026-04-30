Nigeria's Journey Towards a Robust Digital Public Infrastructure for Health

Nigeria is progressing in its efforts to build a comprehensive Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for health, moving beyond basic disease reporting to create a more integrated and responsive healthcare system. While tools like DHIS2 and SORMAS are in place, fragmentation and infrastructural challenges remain key obstacles to realizing the full potential of digital health in the country.

Nigeria is making strides in digital health reporting, moving beyond simply responding to outbreaks to building a robust Digital Public Infrastructure ( DPI ) for health. This shift, accelerated over the past decade, aims to create interoperable, inclusive, secure, and publicly governed digital systems that function like public utilities within the healthcare sector.

The goal is to move beyond mere data collection to enable trusted data exchange, improve service delivery, facilitate rapid outbreak responses, and ensure governmental ownership and control over these vital systems. While significant progress has been made, the current landscape often resembles a collection of separate projects rather than a unified public infrastructure. The District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2) serves as a crucial component of Nigeria’s emerging DPI ecosystem.

By 2021, all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory had transitioned to DHIS2, which now tracks key health indicators like maternal and child health, malaria, nutrition, immunisation coverage, and disease surveillance. DHIS2 functions as a national data rail, connecting health facilities, community workers, laboratories, and government agencies, feeding into a centralised system that generates dashboards, alerts, and analytics for informed decision-making.

The potential benefits include a more responsive, transparent, and coordinated health system capable of effectively managing outbreaks, vaccination campaigns, and long-term health planning. Complementing DHIS2 is the Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS), developed during the 2014–2015 Ebola outbreak. SORMAS has since been deployed during outbreaks of Lassa fever, cholera, monkeypox, and COVID-19, supporting case tracking, contact tracing, and outbreak coordination. It integrates surveillance data from various levels of the health system, converting it into actionable intelligence.

SORMAS is designed to receive inputs from healthcare workers and surveillance officers, presenting data to users throughout the health system to drive a comprehensive response strategy. It addresses all aspects of disease response, including rumour management and validation, and is linked to existing data systems like DHIS2 and the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Strategy. The system’s modular design proved particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a dedicated module developed and deployed even before Nigeria recorded its first case.

Its prior use during the 2017 monkeypox outbreak also facilitated rapid scale-up and reduced training time. Despite these advancements, Nigeria’s digital health ecosystem remains fragmented. DHIS2, SORMAS, the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR), and other platforms often operate independently, hindering full integration. Implementation also faces challenges, with many health facilities struggling with unreliable electricity, poor internet connectivity, and low digital literacy, especially in rural areas.

This leads to delays in outbreak signals reaching communities, particularly those with limited mobile access or English-language literacy. The issue extends beyond technology, encompassing infrastructural and social barriers. A functioning DPI requires both the physical and human systems to support it. There is a growing need to coordinate digital health policy, standardise data systems, and develop a unified digital health architecture.

The former minister of state for health and social welfare, Tunji Alausa, also underscored these structural challenges during the launch of a relevant committee, highlighting the complexities of building a truly integrated and effective digital health infrastructure in Nigeria. The focus now is on bridging these gaps and ensuring that the promise of digital health translates into tangible improvements in healthcare access and outcomes for all Nigerians





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Digital Health Nigeria DPI DHIS2 SORMAS Public Health Disease Surveillance

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