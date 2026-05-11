The high-level interactive session with the diplomatic community at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja was part of efforts at strengthening collaboration between Nigeria’s states governments and international partners. Both Uzodimma and Bagudu presented a scorecard highlighting the removal of the petroleum subsidy, the floating of the Naira, and the shift in fiscal health of subnational governments.

The Governor of Imo State and Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors , Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, presented a robust scorecard of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ’s administration to the diplomatic corps accredited to Nigeria.

The forum, organized by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), served as a structured narration of Nigeria’s journey from ‘foundational repair’ to visible economic recovery. Both leaders emphasized that the country has moved past the era of cautious optimism into a period of genuine confidence, backed by verifiable data and a ‘constitutional rule-based’ governance model





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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Ambassadors Progressive Governors’ Forum Nigeria’S Journey Foundational Repair Visible Economic Recovery Petroleum Subsidy Floating Of The Naira Fiscal Health Of Subnational Governments Infrastructure Revolution Foreign Reserves Diaspora Remittances Foreign Direct Investment International Rating Agencies Stock Market Political Stability Security Front State Policing International Cooperation Joint Operation With U.S. Forces

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