Headline inflation fell to 14.06% in October, a fifth straight monthly decline, but food inflation is 19.13%, up from 8.89% in January. The NBS data, the CBN's rate decision and what to watch before Christmas.

Nigeria's headline inflation rate fell to 14.06% in October, the lowest reading of 2026 and the fifth monthly decline in a row, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). On Nov. 24 the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held its benchmark interest rate at 23%, warning that year-end and election-related spending could push prices up again.

At the market, the picture looks different. Food inflation stood at 19.13% in October, more than double the 8.89% recorded in January. Headtopics compiled the NBS figures for every month of 2026 to explain how both numbers can be true at the same time, why they have moved apart, and what to watch before Christmas.

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Nigeria's inflation in six numbers

14.06%: headline inflation in October, down from 14.63% in September.

headline inflation in October, down from 14.63% in September. 19.13%: food inflation in October, down slightly from 19.59% in September but up from 8.89% in January.

food inflation in October, down slightly from 19.59% in September but up from 8.89% in January. 10.78%: core inflation, which leaves out farm produce and energy, down from 21.25% a year earlier.

core inflation, which leaves out farm produce and energy, down from 21.25% a year earlier. About 18%: how much the NBS food price index has risen since December 2025, by Headtopics' calculation from the monthly figures.

how much the NBS food price index has risen since December 2025, by Headtopics' calculation from the monthly figures. −0.75%: the month-on-month change in food prices in October, the second monthly fall after the harvest.

the month-on-month change in food prices in October, the second monthly fall after the harvest. 23%: the CBN's Monetary Policy Rate, held on Nov. 24 after a cut of 3.5 percentage points in September.

Nigeria's inflation in six numbers. Chart: Headtopics; data: National Bureau of Statistics, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Two lines moving in opposite directions

At the start of the year, food was the good news. In January, food inflation dropped to 8.89% after food prices fell 6.02% in a single month, while the headline rate stood at 15.10%. Food was running about six percentage points below overall inflation.

That gap closed within three months. Food inflation rose to 12.12% in February, 14.31% in March and 16.06% in April, when it moved above the headline rate. It peaked at 20.31% in July. In October, at 19.13%, it was about five points above the headline rate, the reverse of January's position.

Food inflation moved above the headline rate in April and has stayed there. Chart: Headtopics; data: National Bureau of Statistics.

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Over the same months the headline rate barely moved. It drifted from 15.10% in January up to 15.93% in May, then fell in each of the following five months to 14.06%. For a household that spends a large share of its income on food, the headline number has been the less useful of the two this year.

What is pulling the headline rate down

If food inflation is close to 20%, something else must be falling fast for overall inflation to sit at 14%. That something is core inflation: the prices of everything except farm produce and energy, such as clothing, rent, household goods and services. Core inflation fell to 10.78% in October from 12.95% in September. In the NBS report for October, the year-earlier core rate is given as 21.25%, so core inflation has roughly halved in a year.

Core inflation has roughly halved in a year, which pulls the headline rate down. Chart: Headtopics; data: National Bureau of Statistics (October 2026 report).

The way the basket is built matters too. When the NBS rebased the consumer price index to a 2024 base year in early 2025, the weight of food and non-alcoholic drinks in the index fell from 51.8% to about 40%, largely because meals eaten outside the home were moved into a separate restaurants category. With food carrying less weight, a fast fall in core prices can pull the headline rate down even while food inflation rises.

None of this means the headline figure is wrong. It measures the average basket. But for households that spend more than the average share of their budget on food, typically lower-income ones, personal inflation is likely to be closer to the food figure than to 14%.

Seven months of rising food prices

The year-on-year rate tells you how prices compare with 12 months earlier. The month-on-month figures show what happened to prices along the way, and in 2026 they tell a clear seasonal story.

Food prices rose every month from February to August, then eased after the harvest. Chart: Headtopics; data: National Bureau of Statistics.

Food prices fell sharply in January, then rose in every month from February to August. The biggest jumps came in February (4.69%), straight after January's fall, and in July (5.56%), at the height of the lean season before the main harvest. Compounding the NBS monthly rates, food prices rose by about 29% between the end of January and the end of August.

Then the harvest arrived. Food prices fell 1.55% in September and 0.75% in October, a combined drop of about 2.3%. That is real relief, but small next to the rise that came before it. By Headtopics' calculation, the food index in October was still about 18% above its level in December 2025.

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The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) said in July, when food inflation was climbing again, that rising food prices were eroding household purchasing power and worsening food insecurity. It called the problem structural and pointed to insecurity in farming areas, high transport and logistics costs, energy prices, fertiliser costs, supply-chain disruptions and imported inflation.

Why the market still feels expensive

Two things explain much of the gap between the official numbers and what shoppers see. The first is the difference between a rate and a price level. When food inflation slows from 20.31% to 19.13%, food is still getting more expensive compared with a year ago, only slightly less quickly. Prices fall only when the month-on-month figure turns negative, as it did in September and October.

The second is that the overall monthly pace has picked up again. Headline prices rose 0.43% month on month in October, up from 0.06% in September. Urban inflation was 14.84% and rural inflation 12.17%, so prices are rising faster for city households than for rural ones.

Illustration: AI-generated image, Headtopics.

The items the NBS listed as driving October's food index included vegetable oil, tinned sardines, green peas, frozen mackerel, croaker fish, locally produced rice, fresh catfish, beef tripe, palm oil and millet flour.

The CBN pauses at 23%

The CBN's Monetary Policy Committee cut its benchmark rate by 3.5 percentage points, from 26.5% to 23%, in September. At its meeting on Nov. 23 and 24 it kept the rate at 23% and left the cash reserve requirement for deposit money banks at 45%.

The committee noted the continued fall in headline inflation but said the expected rise in spending over the end-of-year festive season and on election-related activities ahead of the 2027 general elections could put upward pressure on prices. Its next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23, 2027, after the January inflation figures are out.

Fuel and the naira

In mid-November, state oil company NNPC cut its petrol pump price in Lagos to ₦1,289 a litre from ₦1,350, Legit.ng reported. Fuel feeds into food prices through transport costs, so the direction of pump prices into December matters for the market.

The naira has been broadly stable but weaker at the margin. At the official foreign exchange market it traded between about ₦1,347 and ₦1,364 to the dollar in the first three weeks of November, while parallel-market dealers quoted about ₦1,435 to ₦1,460 in mid-November, according to daily market reports. A weaker naira raises the cost of imported food such as wheat, tinned fish and vegetable oil.

What to watch before Christmas

November inflation data, expected from the NBS in mid-December. The key figure is month-on-month food inflation: a third negative month would confirm that the harvest is still holding prices down.

expected from the NBS in mid-December. The key figure is month-on-month food inflation: a third negative month would confirm that the harvest is still holding prices down. Festive demand. December buying of rice, poultry, vegetable oil and drinks usually tests food prices.

December buying of rice, poultry, vegetable oil and drinks usually tests food prices. Fuel prices. Further pump price cuts would ease transport costs; increases would feed quickly into market prices.

Further pump price cuts would ease transport costs; increases would feed quickly into market prices. The naira. Year-end demand for dollars could weaken the currency and raise the cost of imported food.

Year-end demand for dollars could weaken the currency and raise the cost of imported food. The CBN's next move. Another rise in food inflation would make the case for a rate cut in February harder.

About the data: Inflation figures come from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) consumer price index releases for January to October 2026, using each month's figures as first published and checked against Nigerian media coverage of each release. Year-on-year rates compare prices with the same month a year earlier; month-on-month rates compare with the previous month. Rates for October 2025 are as stated in the NBS report for October 2026 and may differ from the rates first published in 2025. The cumulative food price changes (about 18% since December 2025, about 29% from February to August, and about 2.3% lower over September and October) are Headtopics calculations that compound the NBS monthly food rates; they are approximations, not NBS figures. The interest-rate decision is from the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee meeting of Nov. 23 and 24, 2026, as reported by Voice of Nigeria, Daily Trust and Concise Daily. Fuel prices and exchange rates are as reported by Nigerian media on the dates given. The lead image and the rice market image are AI-generated illustrations; charts by Headtopics.