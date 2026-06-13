The Chairperson of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan CIFCFIN's Founder and Chairman, Governing Council, Iliyasu Gashinbaki, has called for forensic audits and electoral reforms to ensure the integrity of the 2027 elections. CIFCFIN has also called for a forensically-tracked mandatory public stress test of INEC's technology and pre-election forensic vetting of candidates' certificates.

The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), Joash Amupitan CIFCFIN's Founder and Chairman, Governing Council, Iliyasu Gashinbaki, has called on all Nigeria ns, including the Nigeria Bar Association and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), to demand for a forensically-tracked mandatory public stress test of INEC 's technology, not later than six months before the 2027 elections with the results of the findings broadcast live.

CIFCFIN's Founder and Chairman, Governing Council, Iliyasu Gashinbaki, stated this during the occasion of Democracy Day in Abuja on Friday. He also called for pre-election forensic vetting of academic certificates, birth records and tax clearance certificates of candidates of political parties, long before the printing of ballot papers for the elections. Forensic deep fake detection experts must be engaged to counter AI-generated disinformation designed to mislead voters as well as the courts.

Forensic evidence is the only language a captured judiciary cannot easily ignore, he said. Mr Gashinbaki emphasized that it is not mere conspiracy theory the accusations being peddled against the current political class on the issue of massive rigging in the just concluded primaries of political parties; the allegation of building a one-party state; the attempt to capture the judiciary and the surreptitious attempt to compromise INEC.

According to him, the accusations are known pathologies of democratic collapse which could lead to a failed state if the allegations continue into 2027. To ensure integrity, we demand mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results by INEC; a publicly forensically audited voters register, 90 days before voting; the immediate investigation by the National Judicial Council of judges who issue conflicting ex-parte orders; and a level playing field for all the 18 political parties that will be free from any form of perceived manipulation, he advised.

He also cautioned on the loopholes in the 2026 Electoral Act, specifically the sections that permit manual results tampering and delayed electronic transmission, adding that those inputs must be repealed immediately by the National Assembly, while the NJC should fast-track the investigation of judges suspected of political capture. The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has called on Nigerians to demand for a forensically-tracked mandatory public stress test of INEC's technology, not later than six months before the 2027 elections with the results of the findings broadcast live.

CIFCFIN's Founder and Chairman, Governing Council, Iliyasu Gashinbaki, stated this during the occasion of Democracy Day in Abuja on Friday. He also called for pre-election forensic vetting of academic certificates, birth records and tax clearance certificates of candidates of political parties, long before the printing of ballot papers for the elections. Forensic deep fake detection experts must be engaged to counter AI-generated disinformation designed to mislead voters as well as the courts.

Forensic evidence is the only language a captured judiciary cannot easily ignore, he said. Mr Gashinbaki emphasized that it is not mere conspiracy theory the accusations being peddled against the current political class on the issue of massive rigging in the just concluded primaries of political parties; the allegation of building a one-party state; the attempt to capture the judiciary and the surreptitious attempt to compromise INEC.

According to him, the accusations are known pathologies of democratic collapse which could lead to a failed state if the allegations continue into 2027. To ensure integrity, we demand mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results by INEC; a publicly forensically audited voters register, 90 days before voting; the immediate investigation by the National Judicial Council of judges who issue conflicting ex-parte orders; and a level playing field for all the 18 political parties that will be free from any form of perceived manipulation, he advised.

He also cautioned on the loopholes in the 2026 Electoral Act, specifically the sections that permit manual results tampering and delayed electronic transmission, adding that those inputs must be repealed immediately by the National Assembly, while the NJC should fast-track the investigation of judges suspected of political capture





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Nigeria INEC Electoral Reforms Forensic Audits 2027 Elections

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