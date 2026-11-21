Documentarians and activists in Nigeria warn that local signing systems are vanishing as official Nigerian Sign Language takes precedence in education and public life.

Residents in the working-class suburb of Zuba, located near the Nigerian capital Abuja, rely on distinct indigenous signing systems for daily communication. During a community gathering on October 16, 2026, individuals demonstrated that these local gestures predate formal education systems by decades. The preservation of these languages is critical, as researchers argue that the spread of the standardized Nigerian Sign Language threatens the survival of unique cultural dialects across the region.

The Erasure of Local Signing Dialects

Umaru Zayyanu, a 37-year-old resident, demonstrates that his native communication is not the official Nigerian Sign Language. He uses Hausa sign language to convey identity, illustrating a broader trend where indigenous systems are overshadowed by national standards. Nigeria is home to approximately 500 spoken languages and an undetermined number of sign languages, creating a complex linguistic landscape. Festus Zenda, who has dedicated his career to documenting these local communities, warns that these systems are at severe risk of extinction.

Also read Afreximbank and NEXIM sign US$30 million facility to boost Nigerian SME exports

Zenda emphasizes that these indigenous signing systems must be studied, documented, and preserved immediately. He notes that changes in education policies, rural migration, and the dominance of technology are accelerating the decline of these unique forms of communication. The standardization of instruction in deaf schools often bypasses local dialects, leading to a loss of cultural heritage that has existed long before formal schools were established in 1960. Without immediate intervention, distinct languages used by groups such as the Tiv ethnic community in Benue state may disappear permanently.

Stakeholder Views on Cultural Identity

Sanni Lawal, who operates a laundry business in the busy Zuba market, views his indigenous sign language as a core component of his personal and community identity. He expressed a strong desire for his local dialect to expand and gain wider recognition beyond his immediate surroundings. Lawal argues that the unique cultural expressions embedded in his signing system offer a richer connection to his heritage than the standardized version taught in formal settings.

Advertisement

Joshua Gyang, a researcher who works closely with Nigeria's deaf activist community, highlights the social importance of these local languages. He observes that community members still gather under the moonlight to narrate folklores using indigenous signs. These gatherings serve as vital cultural repositories, preserving stories and traditions that might otherwise be lost as younger generations are increasingly taught only the official national sign language.

Institutional Support and Historical Context

The official Nigerian Sign Language traces its origins to Andrew Foster, an American educator who introduced formal deaf education across several African nations. Foster established this system at the dawn of Nigeria's independence from colonial powers, creating a unified method for instruction. Gallaudet University, the United States' premier institution for deaf and hard of hearing students and Foster's alma mater, currently administers a USAID programme in Nigeria. This initiative provides training to deaf educators and includes discussions on whether local languages like Hausa sign language deserve formal recognition.

Despite these efforts, the integration of local dialects into the national curriculum remains inconsistent. Politicians frequently employ Hausa signers at campaign stops to engage with deaf voters, indicating a political recognition of these local communities. However, scholars argue that government policies have historically prioritized formal languages over indigenous ones. Taiwo Ajayi, a sign language interpreter, points out that even the official Nigerian Sign Language exhibits local variations. The way signs are taught in schools differs significantly from how they are used in everyday street conversations, highlighting a disconnect between institutional instruction and lived experience.

Future Directions for Preservation

Researchers and activists, including Zenda, Zayyanu, Gyang, and Ajayi, continue to document these languages to ensure they are not lost to history. They advocate for a bilingual approach that develops indigenous systems rather than replacing them. Zayyanu questions the logic of burying native languages, suggesting that education systems should build upon existing cultural foundations. Preserving these languages is seen as essential for maintaining the diverse linguistic heritage of Nigeria's deaf communities.

Advertisement

The ongoing work of these advocates aims to secure the future of languages like Hausa sign language. By documenting these systems and promoting their use in community settings, they hope to prevent further erosion. The challenge remains to balance the benefits of a national standard with the need to protect local cultural identities. Without sustained documentation and institutional support, the unique signing traditions of Nigeria face an uncertain future.