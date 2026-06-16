Nigeria's Hydrography Chief Calls for Overhaul of Ocean Data Systems Ahead of World Hydrography Day

Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi, head of the National Hydrographic Agency, urged Nigeria to revamp the organisation, standardisation and sharing of ocean data to strengthen maritime safety, boost the Blue Economy and meet UN Sustainable Development Goal 14, while aligning with IHO's S‑100 standards.

Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi, who serves as the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA), used a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday to stress that modern hydrography is the cornerstone of Nigeria's maritime safety , ocean governance and environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the occasion of the 2026 World Hydrography Day celebration, the Admiral warned that the nation must urgently overhaul the ways it organises, standardises and disseminates ocean data if it hopes to secure a thriving Blue Economy. He highlighted that accurate charts and up‑to‑date ocean‑data products derived from contemporary surveys are indispensable for safe navigation, the development of ports, offshore energy projects, the routing of submarine cables and pipelines, fisheries management, and coastal‑resilience planning.

The celebration will be officially marked on 20 June 2026 in Lagos, in line with the International Hydrographic Organisation's (IHO) global agenda. The IHO's annual theme was deliberately expressed in plain language so that it could engage a broad audience beyond the technical community, including policymakers, industry leaders, academics and the general public.

Fadahunsi explained that the theme directly supports Nigeria's planned adoption of S‑100 based data services, with particular emphasis on the S‑101 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) and S‑102 Bathymetric Surface products. These standards underpin the International Maritime Organisation's acceptance of S‑100 compliant Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) as the preferred navigation tool for international shipping.

By reshaping how ocean data is organised, standardised and shared-especially through services that conform to the S‑100 framework-Nigeria can lower navigational risk, boost the efficiency of maritime trade and contribute to regional and global initiatives aimed at keeping sea lanes safe. The centerpiece of the national celebration will be a plenary session on 20 June, which the Hydrographer said will convene subject‑matter experts, researchers, policy makers, hydrographic authorities, industry partners and development agencies.

The gathering is expected to produce concrete deliverables for the maritime sector, ranging from a deeper national and regional understanding of the importance of modernising data sharing, to stronger collaboration among hydrographic offices, maritime regulators, academic institutions and private‑sector stakeholders, and practical recommendations to improve the accessibility, interoperability and governance of ocean data. Fadahunsi also situated Nigeria's 2026 observance within broader global frameworks, noting its alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 - Life Below Water - and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021‑2030).

By embracing the IHO's theme, Nigeria positions itself as a proactive participant in worldwide efforts to modernise ocean information systems for the benefit of shipping, coastal communities and the environment. He called on all partners to highlight the NHA's role in implementing modern hydrographic standards, supporting S‑100 based services and collaborating with regional and international organisations to transform the sharing of ocean data for safety, security and sustainable development.

World Hydrography Day, observed annually on 21 June, was established by the IHO to raise awareness of hydrography's critical role in maritime safety, trade and environmental protection. Each year the IHO sets a fresh theme to guide national celebrations around the world





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