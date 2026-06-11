Nigeria's Heartbreak and Frustration as Super Eagles Miss Second Consecutive World Cup

The article discusses the disappointment and frustration among Nigerians as their national team, the Super Eagles, miss a second consecutive World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday, and the absence of Nigeria from the tournament is a painful reminder of what might have been.

As football’s biggest tournament begins in North America, Nigeria ns at home and abroad recount the heartbreak, lost opportunities , and frustration of watching the Super Eagles miss a second consecutive World Cup .

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the opening match. Yet for millions of Nigerians, the start of the month-long tournament will be accompanied by a familiar feeling of disappointment, as the Super Eagles are absent from the competition for the second consecutive edition.

With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams and offering Africa a record number of qualification slots, many had expected Nigeria to be among the continent’s representatives. Instead, fans will once again be forced to watch from afar as other nations chase football glory on the grandest stage





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Nigeria Super Eagles World Cup Disappointment Frustration Lost Opportunities

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