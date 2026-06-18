Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: Doctor Shortage Worsening, Affecting Mental Health Services

The crisis in Nigeria's healthcare sector is deepening as the country faces a severe shortage of doctors, with only about 55,000 currently practicing despite a population of over 220 million people. This shortage has led to severe manpower shortages in hospitals, affecting patient care, particularly in the mental health sector.

Nigeria 's healthcare sector is facing a deepening crisis as the Nigeria n Medical Association (NMA) reveals that only about 55,000 doctors are currently practicing in the country despite a population of over 220 million people.

The alarming disclosure has raised fresh concerns about the state of healthcare delivery across the country, particularly as hospitals continue to struggle with severe manpower shortages. The warning was issued during the Ordinary General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, focusing on the growing pressure on healthcare workers and the impact of doctor shortages on patient care, especially in the mental health sector





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Nigeria Medical Association Doctor Shortage Mental Health Services Healthcare Delivery

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