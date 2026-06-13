Players of Nigerian descent made significant impacts in the opening games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, despite the absence of the Super Eagles. Folarin Balogun scored twice for the United States, while Tani Oluwaseyi and Promise David featured for Canada in their historic draw.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with a bang, as players of Nigeria n descent made significant impacts for their respective nations. Despite the absence of the Super Eagles, Nigeria 's influence on global football was evident in the opening games.

Former Nigeria-eligible striker Folarin Balogun stole the show as co-hosts the United States thrashed Paraguay 4-1, while Abuja-born Tani Oluwaseyi and fellow Nigeria-eligible forward Promise David featured for Canada in their historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. None of the host teams lost their opening games, with Mexico setting the tone with their 2-0 win over South Africa on Thursday.

Balogun, born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents, scored twice in the first half, becoming the first American player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since 1930. Meanwhile, Canada benefited from Nigerian influence, with substitutes Oluwaseyi and David making significant contributions. The opening days of the tournament have once again highlighted Nigeria's enormous contribution to global football talent





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2022 FIFA World Cup Nigeria Folarin Balogun Tani Oluwaseyi Promise David United States Canada

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Stars' Names Inspire South American ParentsA study of South American parents' choices of names for their children reveals that the popularity of footballers' names is closely tied to the success of their stars on the field. In Ecuador, Brazil, and Colombia, the most popular names are those of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and James Rodriguez, respectively. In Argentina, Lionel Messi's name has seen a dip in popularity, while Cristiano Ronaldo's name remains popular. In Chile, a family made headlines by naming their newborn after Neymar and Griezmann.

Read more »

New York renames streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of World CupNew York has honoured two footballing greats by temporarily renaming streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of the World Cup kickoff.

Read more »

Unilever Nigeria Plc Announces Winners of Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer PromotionUnilever Nigeria Plc has officially announced the winners of the Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer promotion, giving loyal consumers of its leading deodorant brand, Rexona, the chance to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in Vancouver, Canada.

Read more »

Historic World Cup Kickoff in North America Amidst Grand Spectacle and Political TensionThe expanded World Cup begins in Mexico City with a record-breaking scale, featuring high-profile performances and significant political controversy regarding visas and ticket prices.

Read more »