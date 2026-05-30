Nigeria's Gender Bill Stalls as Women Miss Another Opportunity to Advance Political Participation

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, has been gathering dust since 2025. Despite assurances that the bill would be voted on by the end of 2025, the calendar has flipped into 2026 with no significant movement.

Nigeria 's gender bill stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, women miss another opportunity to advance political participation. The Reserved Seats for Women Bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the Nigeria n House of Representatives, has been gathering dust since 2025.

Despite assurances that the bill would be voted on by the end of 2025, the calendar has flipped into 2026 with no significant movement. The bill seeks to create additional seats for women across all levels of the legislature, with the aim of correcting Nigeria's persistent gender imbalance in elective offices.

If passed, each state and the Federal Capital Territory would have one additional Senate seat reserved for women, while the House of Representatives would mirror the same arrangement with one extra seat per state and the FCT. At the state level, each House of Assembly would gain three additional seats exclusively for women.

The proposal is also designed as a temporary intervention, expected to run for four general election cycles, equivalent to 16 years, after which it would be reviewed to determine whether to retain, expand, or discontinue it. However, this ambitious blueprint is currently gathering dust, and the delay by the legislature in passing the gender bill has meant that Nigerian women have missed another opportunity to advance their political participation.

This is not the first time a gender-focused bill has faltered at the National Assembly. Over the past two decades, several attempts to improve women's political representation have either failed outright or stalled indefinitely. The current bill did not emerge in isolation. It is, in many ways, a reworked version of an earlier effort that failed at a critical stage.

The proposal was first introduced in the 9th National Assembly by a former member of the House, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and co-sponsored by 85 lawmakers, including the former Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila. It formed part of a broader package of five gender-focused constitutional amendment bills considered during the fifth constitution alteration exercise. At the time, the bill proposed a more expansive framework, with 111 additional seats at the federal level.

This included three special seats for women in each state and one in the FCT across both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Despite the setbacks, the campaign for gender inclusion in Nigerian politics remains a pressing issue. Nigerian women continue to face significant barriers to participating in politics, including limited access to education and economic opportunities, cultural and social norms that discourage women's participation, and a lack of representation in positions of power.

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill offers a potential solution to these challenges, but its passage is dependent on the National Assembly's ability to overcome the procedural delays and silences that have hindered its progress. The bill's fate remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Nigerian women deserve equal representation and opportunities to participate in politics. The delay by the legislature in passing the gender bill has meant that Nigerian women have missed another opportunity to advance their political participation.

The campaign for gender inclusion in Nigerian politics remains a pressing issue, and the Reserved Seats for Women Bill offers a potential solution to the challenges faced by Nigerian women. However, its passage is dependent on the National Assembly's ability to overcome the procedural delays and silences that have hindered its progress





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