Nigeria's FX Market Sees Increased Liquidity and Market-Driven Operations, Says CBN Governor

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced that the country's foreign exchange market is now more liquid and operates on a market-driven basis with increased transparency. He also addressed concerns about reserve fluctuations and outlined plans to boost diaspora remittances.

During a joint press conference in Washington, DC, Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ), announced a significant positive development in the nation's foreign exchange (FX) market. He stated that the market is now experiencing enhanced liquidity, a departure from its previous state. This shift, he explained, signifies a transition from a system predominantly controlled by the central bank to one that is now fundamentally market-driven.

The CBN governor elaborated on this transformation, emphasizing that the current FX environment is vastly different from the past, where the central bank was the primary determinant of market dynamics. Cardoso highlighted that this new market-driven approach fosters greater liquidity and instills confidence, allowing investors to freely enter and exit the market according to their strategies. He further revealed that the Nigerian FX market is now consistently recording an average daily turnover of $500 million, often without the necessity of direct intervention from the CBN. This signifies a robust and self-sustaining market mechanism operating on the principle of willing buyers and willing sellers. A key aspect of this market evolution, as articulated by Cardoso, is the increased transparency. Participants now have clear visibility into who is buying and who is selling at any given moment, fostering a more predictable and trustworthy trading environment. Addressing concerns regarding the recent decline in foreign reserves, the CBN governor reassured the public that such fluctuations are a normal occurrence and should not be a cause for alarm. He stressed that Nigeria's external reserves are well above the minimum levels recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), placing the nation in a comfortable financial position. Data from the CBN indicates that external reserves have seen a decrease of $1.37 billion, or 2.75 percent, over a six-week period, moving from a 17-year peak of $50.02 billion on March 11 to $48.64 billion as of April 16. Despite this temporary dip, the overall reserve situation remains strong. In addition to these positive market developments, Cardoso also outlined an ambitious target for the CBN: to attract diaspora remittance inflows of $1 billion per month by the end of 2026. This strategic objective aims to leverage the significant financial contributions of Nigerians living abroad to further bolster the nation's foreign exchange earnings and strengthen its economic stability. The joint press briefing, attended by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance, underscored Nigeria's commitment to fostering a stable and dynamic economic landscape





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