Nigeria's Food Security Under Siege: Alaafin of Oyo Warns Insecurity Is Crippling Agriculture

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has warned that Nigeria's goal to reduce food imports and stabilize prices cannot be achieved without a coordinated fight against insecurity. He identified insecurity as the biggest threat to farming, detailing how banditry and kidnapping disrupt agriculture, cause food inflation, and force farmers to abandon their lands, calling security a sine qua non for national progress.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has issued a stark warning that Nigeria's ambition to reduce its reliance on food imports and to achieve stable food prices is fundamentally undermined by persistent insecurity across the nation.

Speaking at an interfaith prayer gathering held at the ancient Oyo Palace on Friday, the traditional ruler identified widespread insecurity as the single greatest obstacle to agricultural production and food security, particularly in rural communities where farming is the primary livelihood. According to a statement released by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch emphasized that despite numerous governmental agricultural policies and interventions, farmers continue to face severe security challenges that cripple their ability to produce food.

He stated that no amount of agricultural policy can succeed if farmers are forced to negotiate access to their own farmlands with armed criminals, a situation that directly threatens national food security. Oba Owoade described the protection of lives and property as a non‑negotiable foundation for any prosperous society, linking security to economic growth, human rights, and social stability. He argued that security is a sine qua non for societal progress, fostering inter‑communal collaboration and a shared national identity.

The monarch detailed how kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of rural insecurity disrupt farming activities, weaken local economies, and exacerbate food inflation. He explained that these criminal acts displace farmers, break supply chains, and drain household resources through ransom payments, leaving farmers without funds for seeds, fertilizers, or equipment. This cycle leads to asset liquidation, collapses rural credit systems, and creates widespread food scarcity and localized inflation.

He concluded that insecurity severely restricts local commerce, causing a devastating collapse of rural supply chains and agriculture, as bandits force farmers to abandon their lands, resulting in massive food shortages. The Alaafin also highlighted the role of prayer in fostering peace, unity, and understanding during national challenges. He said that only a higher power can soften hardened hearts and promote dialogue, noting that peace is more than the absence of war-it is a state of stability and well‑being.

Prayer, he added, invites divine presence to establish justice, a biblical prerequisite for lasting peace, and helps bridge ethnic, religious, and cultural divides by promoting a shared sense of humanity. The Queen Consort, Abiwunmi Owoade, echoed the call for sustained love, harmony, and prayers, emphasizing that communal development thrives only in an atmosphere of peace.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Chief Imam of Oyo, Alhaji Bilaal Akinola; the Oyo State Commander of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Mr. Sunday Olamide; Islamic scholar Sheikh Daud Ogun; representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo Zone; community leaders; and traditional rulers. Concerns over insecurity and its impact on food production remain a dominant issue in Nigeria, with farmers in many regions reporting attacks, kidnappings, and destruction of farmlands.

Experts warn that this trend poses a grave threat to food security, agricultural productivity, and efforts to control rising food prices. The material may not be reproduced without permission from PUNCH





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Nigeria Food Security Insecurity Impact Agriculture Alaafin Oyo Warning Banditry Farming Food Inflation Nigeria

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