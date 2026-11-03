Flamingos face Brazil in U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final in Rabat

Nigeria's Flamingos will meet an unbeaten Brazil side in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-finals in Rabat, with a historic final spot at stake.

Nigeria's Flamingos will face Brazil in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, with a historic place in the final at stake.

The match is scheduled for the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3 in Rabat. The winner advances to the final on November 7, while the loser will play in the third-place playoff on the same day. Coach Akeem Busari described the semi-final as the game that defines what his team is fighting for.

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He said: Reaching the semifinals is a dream come true for me and a great achievement, and I am looking forward to it because I want to make my country proud. We want to give our best in the next match and show everyone what we can do. Top scorer Oluebube Umejiaku was more emphatic. She said: Having come this far, all we want is to win the cup, and that means we must beat Brazil.

We have worked hard to get to the semifinals and with the final just a game away, we will do everything to get there. Nigeria's route to the last four began with a 2-1 defeat by Poland, which left Busari's side battling to keep their knockout hopes alive. They responded by beating Puerto Rico 2-0 to get back on track.

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A 3-1 group-stage victory over defending champions DPR Korea then ended the Asian side's remarkable unbeaten run at the finals and sent the Flamingos soaring into the second round. Mexico were dispatched in the last 16. Venezuela followed, beaten by an 89th-minute Azeezat Oduntan penalty. Nigeria have grown in confidence since their opening-day loss to Portugal at the championship, and their progress remains a major talking point for Africa.

Nigeria Keeper Ijirigho Stands Out

Goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho has been central to the run. She was terrific in the victories over Puerto Rico and Mexico and has made 16 saves in total. Without her brilliance, Nigeria might not have made it this far. Brazil arrive unbeaten in Morocco but have been made to work hard for their results.

A rollercoaster 6-2 win over Canada set the tone, followed by enthralling 3-3 draws with Ghana and Poland. Rilany's side then fell behind against China PR before rallying with two goals after the break to reach a second successive semi-final. Brazil's Greise Kelly has been one of the tournament's standout players. She has contributed to eight of the Selecao's 17 goals, including a tournament-high five assists, while tormenting defences with exceptional dribbling.

She scored Brazil's equaliser in the 2-1 comeback win over China PR. Brazil coach Rilany expects an extremely difficult match. She said: Nigeria are a very physical team. By the 90th minute, they will probably still be running as if it were the fifth.

Brazil Coach Rilany Sees Challenge

We will need to be very strategic with our game plan to find ways to hurt Nigeria. Brazil's goalkeeper Nathy and defender Isa Rech are the only players to have featured for every available minute, completing all 519 minutes played by their team. Six Nigerian players are close behind on 514 minutes each, reflecting the trust placed in the core of the Flamingos squad.

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Nathy has made 27 saves, the third-highest total by a goalkeeper at Morocco 2026, yet has registered only one clean sheet. DPR Korea's Kim Son-gyong presents a contrast with just five saves but three clean sheets, underlining two different routes to success. Greise Kelly accounts for 47.06 per cent of Brazil's 18 goals at the tournament. She has scored three times and provided five assists, making her the competition's leading assist provider.

With eight direct goal contributions, she remains one of the players to watch as the competition enters its final stage. DPR Korea's scoring record reflects their reputation as one of youth women's football's most formidable forces. They have accumulated 43 goals across the 2025 and 2026 editions through six players. Yu Jong-hyang has scored 15, Kim Won-sim 13, Ri Ui-gyong eight, Ri Ye-rim and Ri Kyong-im three each, while Ri Hyo-yang has contributed one.

Yu Jong-hyang is now the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Her 15 goals across the 2025 and 2026 editions have taken her beyond every other player in the competition's history. She scored eight times to help DPR Korea lift the trophy last year and has added seven more in Morocco. Japan head coach Sadayoshi Shirai is approaching a historic milestone.

Coaches Chase Historic Milestones

He has managed 14 matches at the U-17 Women's World Cup after leading Japan at the 2024 and 2025 editions. The semi-final against DPR Korea will take him level with Kenneth Zseremeta's record of 15 appearances as a head coach. He could claim the record outright in the final or the third-place match. Brazil coach Rilany is also closing in on a milestone.

Having guided her side to the semi-finals in 2025 and again in Morocco, she has managed 12 matches and will reach 14 during the current edition. The four remaining nations have collectively made 11 appearances in the semi-finals.