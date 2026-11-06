Nigeria's Flamingos Face Japan in Historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

The Nigerian Flamingos are set to make history as they face Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026, with the team seeking to become the first African nation to win the competition.

Nigeria ’s Flamingos will attempt to make history when they face Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026, with the world football governing body highlighting the contrasting records of both teams ahead of the encounter.

The final between Nigeria’s Flamingos and Japan will hold on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3, in Rabat, Morocco, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm West Africa Time (WAT). PUNCH Online reported that FIFA, in a statistical preview published on November 5, noted that Nigeria could become the first country to lose its opening match at the competition and go on to win the trophy.

Also read Flamingos, Japan Captains Face Off As U-17 World Cup Final Beckons

The Flamingos began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland but recovered to win their subsequent five matches and secure a place in the final. The encounter will be the 10th final in the history of the competition, with Japan seeking their second title after previously winning the trophy in 2014. Nigeria, meanwhile, are the first African country to reach the tournament’s final.

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Japan Break Scoring Record At Morocco

According to FIFA, Japan have been particularly impressive in front of goal, becoming the first team to score 150 goals in the history of the competition. Add us to your Preferred Sources Their last-gasp equaliser against DPR Korea in the semi-final, which came through an own goal by Won Sol-gyong, took their historical tally to 150. They remain the competition’s all-time leading scorers, 26 goals ahead of the next-best team.

Nigeria have also demonstrated attacking strength, recording 113 attempts on goal in Morocco, the second-highest tally behind DPR Korea’s 186. The Flamingos registered 35 attempts in their semi-final victory over Brazil, underlining their attacking threat ahead of the decisive encounter. FIFA also highlighted the emergence of Awawu Bashiru, who made a significant impact against Brazil despite having played only 73 minutes in the tournament before the semi-final.

Nigeria Chasing First African World Cup Title

Busari had declared before the tournament that Nigeria wanted to become champions, and his team now have an opportunity to fulfil that ambition against Japan. For Japan, the Morocco final will be their fourth appearance in the tournament’s showpiece match. They previously reached the finals in 2010, 2014 and 2016, winning their only title in 2014 after defeating Spain 2-0 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Their defensive record has also been impressive, with only two goals conceded on their way to the final, against Kenya and DPR Korea. FIFA noted that only DPR Korea in 2024 and Japan themselves in 2014 had conceded fewer goals at the same stage of the competition, although both editions featured one fewer match. The statistics set up an intriguing final between Japan, the tournament’s most prolific historical side, and Nigeria, who are chasing an unprecedented achievement for African football.