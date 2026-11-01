Nigeria Edge Venezuela 1-0 to Reach U-17 Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

Azeezat Oduntan scored an 89th-minute penalty as Nigeria's Flamingos beat Venezuela 1-0 to reach the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-finals, where they will face Brazil.

Nigeria's Flamingos have continued their impressive run at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after edging Venezuela 1-0 in their quarter-final encounter on Sunday.

Azeezat Oduntan scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute to secure victory for the Nigerian side and send the West Africans into the semi-finals. The spot kick was awarded after Oluebube Umejiaku was brought down in the box. Oduntan maintained her composure as she slotted the ball into the bottom corner, sending Valeria Rebanales in the opposite direction.

Also read Nigeria Flamingos Face Venezuela in 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

The Flamingos had pushed for a breakthrough throughout the match, with Kanyinsola Yusuf, Mary Dunstan, Tosin Rafiu and Oluebube Umejiaku among those who attempted to find the net. It was quite a cagey affair, but the late goal broke Venezuela's resistance. Nigeria came close to scoring on a few occasions but lacked composure in front of goal. Venezuela also created opportunities, particularly in the closing stages, but Nigeria held on despite late efforts from Astrid Granadillo and Abril Alejo.

Nigeria Advances to Semi Finals

The match ended after eight minutes of added time, with the Flamingos protecting their narrow lead to book a place in the last four. Venezuela reached the knockout round as one of the best third-place teams and stunned Germany in the round of sixteen before facing Nigeria. The victory over Venezuela marks Nigeria's second appearance in the semi-finals of the competition after the 2022 edition, where they came third, edging Germany in the third-place playoff.

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The victory extends Nigeria's recovery from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland. The team subsequently beat Puerto Rico 2-0, defending champions North Korea 3-1 and Mexico 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals. The Flamingos will face Brazil in the semi-finals on Wednesday, November 4, at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with the hope of reaching the final of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup for the first time.

Brazil Set for Semi Final Clash

Brazil booked their place in the last four with a 2-1 comeback victory over China in their quarter-final encounter.