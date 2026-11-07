Nigeria Wins First U-17 Women's World Cup, Beats Japan 2-1 in Rabat Final

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco, to claim their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.

Nigeria's U-17 women's national team, the Flamingos, defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, securing the country's first-ever title in the competition.

Flamingos Defeat Japan in World Cup Final

The final was played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco, where Nigeria delivered a spirited and resilient performance. Awawu Bashiru gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute, setting the tone for the match. Just two minutes into the second half, Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage, chipping the ball over the advancing Japanese goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Face Japan in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final in Rabat

Japan fought back valiantly, with Fuki Ito scoring in the 80th minute to create a tense finish, but Nigeria held on to secure the historic 2-1 victory. The triumph marks a major milestone for Nigerian women's football, as the Flamingos claim their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup crown after previously finishing third at the 2022 tournament. This victory ends the Flamingos' long wait for the U-17 global crown after previous near misses in the tournament.

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Nigeria Becomes First African Women's Champion

The win also makes Nigeria the first African nation to win the women's competition, signaling a defining moment for Nigerian and African women's football. In a significant statistical achievement, the Flamingos became the first team in the history of the women's competition to lose their opening match and still go on to lift the trophy. This resilience underscores the depth and strength of the squad.

The National Sports Commission released a statement on Saturday congratulating the team, describing the triumph as a remarkable achievement that highlights a defining moment for Nigerian and African women's football. The commission noted that Nigeria has now become the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both men's and women's categories. This milestone adds to the legacy of the Golden Eaglets, who have won the men's title five times in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015.

The NSC statement concluded with a message of celebration: Congratulations, Flamingos. Nigeria celebrates you. Africa celebrates you. This sentiment was echoed by fans and officials across the nation.

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Victory Inspires African Youth Football Development

Salifu Abubakar Usman, the Sports Editor at Leadership Newspaper, covered the event. He has expertise in sports writing, research, and analysis, and is a Fellow of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria. This victory represents a significant advancement for youth football in Nigeria, highlighting the growing competitiveness of the country on the global stage in women's sports.

The win also serves as an inspiration for young athletes across Africa, demonstrating that with determination and skill, African teams can dominate international tournaments. The National Sports Commission's recognition of this achievement emphasizes its importance beyond just sports, as it is viewed as a major developmental milestone for women in sports throughout the continent.