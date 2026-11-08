Flamingos return to Abuja after historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup win

Nigeria's Flamingos arrived in Abuja on Monday after becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, beating Japan 2-1 in Rabat. President Tinubu and stakeholders have called for sustained investment in women's youth football.

Nigeria's Flamingos arrived in Abuja on Monday morning after their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. The team secured its maiden title on Saturday, edging Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat.

The victory made the Flamingos the first African side to win the global age-grade competition. Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's lead two minutes into the second half. Japan pulled one back through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held on to secure the trophy. Umejiaku, who started the tournament on the bench, won the Golden Ball award.

Also read Nigeria Flamingos Reach FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

Flamingos Recovery And Consecutive Wins

Nigeria's journey to the title was remarkable. They lost their opening match 2-1 to Poland but recovered to win six consecutive matches, defeating Puerto Rico, North Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil and Japan. Before the tournament, they won the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup in Côte d'Ivoire with a perfect record of five wins from five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding only once. Bashiru scored twice in the semi-final victory over Brazil before opening the scoring against Japan.

She said: When we lost the first game against Poland, everybody said we needed to wake up because we did not come here to look at anybody's face, and we have to take every game as a final. Bashiru also credited teamwork and discipline, saying: The teamwork, instruction and listening to our coaches are why we got the goals and why we won the final. We are history-makers. We made Nigeria, and the millions of people there, proud.

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Head coach Akeem Busari praised his players for their determination and tactical discipline. He said: What we are seeing now is not a fluke. It is about development, it is about character, and it is about fighting from the beginning to really get it right. So we are elated and happy.

Busari added that African teams showed improvements in quality, character and competitiveness despite facing formidable opponents. Reflecting on the final, Busari said his technical team identified Japan's ability to win second balls and exploit spaces behind defensive lines as key threats. The Flamingos adjusted their tactics to restrict Japan by directing long passes into open spaces rather than areas where opponents could easily recover possession. The team initially aimed to score early but became more cautious after taking the lead.

Tactical Adjustments And Financial Rewards

Japan drew level through a set-piece situation. Busari described the final as a tactical battle that demanded collective defending, discipline and effective management of the game. The victory has attracted official recognition and financial rewards. Businessman Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu presented the team with a $50,000 cash gift.

The National Sports Commission announced that outstanding bonuses covering the team's qualifying campaign through to the final had been facilitated for payment. President Bola Tinubu congratulated the Flamingos, describing their triumph as a moment of national pride and a significant milestone for African women's football. In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said he received the news after returning from campaign engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

He said: What wonderful news to return home to! Our young girls have conquered the world and given Nigerians everywhere another reason to celebrate our great country. Tinubu added: To our gallant Flamingos, I say congratulations. You have shown courage, discipline, determination and the Nigerian spirit of never giving up.

President Tinubu Congratulates Flamingos

I followed your journey throughout this tournament, and after your semi-final victory, you promised to bring the trophy home. Today, you have kept that promise. You believed in yourselves, fought for one another and carried our nation's flag to the very top of the world. He said the victory would inspire millions of young Nigerian girls by showing them what they could achieve through hard work, opportunity and determination.

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The President singled out Bashiru and Umejiaku for their decisive contributions, while praising the entire squad for its teamwork. He extended congratulations to the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission. Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to grassroots sports development and creating more opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly girls, to discover and develop their talents.

Beyond congratulatory messages and cash rewards, stakeholders say the players need long-term support, including access to competitive football, quality coaching, education and proper career management. Former Nigeria Football Federation board member and former FIFA Women's Football Committee member, Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, said the victory should become a turning point for women's football development. She said: We must not wait for another generation of Flamingos to emerge by chance.

Calls For Sustainable Football Development

We need a deliberate system that identifies these talents early, develops them properly, protects them and provides a clear pathway from grassroots football to the Flamingos, Falconets and ultimately the Super Falcons. Omidiran also stressed the importance of strengthening domestic competitions and improving opportunities for young female players. She added: A strong domestic league, quality youth competitions, competent coaches, functional academies and regular competitive football are essential if we want our success at the global level to become sustainable.

Grassroots football advocate Femi Sanni, popularly known as Araba, said Nigeria must use the victory to strengthen talent discovery across communities. He said: Beyond the trophy, what excites me is what this achievement represents for Nigerian football. We have enormous talents in our communities, but they need opportunities, proper coaching and competitive platforms.

Sport expert Ede Samuel said: The NFF must therefore provide a clear progression plan, linking the players to competitive domestic clubs, the Falconets and eventually the Super Falcons. Regular monitoring, medical support, education and protection against exploitation should also form part of that process. For Nigeria, the victory is historic. But its lasting importance will not be measured only by the trophy or the celebrations in Morocco.

It will also be measured by how many of these young champions go on to build successful careers and how many more girls are given the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.