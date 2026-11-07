Nigeria's Flamingos Win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Beat Japan 2-1

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Rabat to become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin praised the historic achievement.

Nigeria's Flamingos have won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time, defeating Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final in Rabat, Morocco. The victory makes Nigeria the first African country to win the tournament.

Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku gave Nigeria a two-goal lead before Japan mounted a late challenge. The Flamingos held on to secure the landmark win at the Mohammed VI Football Academy complex. Deputy President of the Senate Senator Barau Jibrin congratulated the team in a message issued Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir. He called the victory a landmark achievement that brought immense pride and honour to Nigeria.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Win Historic First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title

Barau Congratulates Team On Historic Win

Barau said, This victory is a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride and honour to our country. It is another landmark moment in Nigeria's football history. The Deputy Senate President, founder of Barau FC Kano in the Nigerian Premier Football League, stressed the need to identify, nurture and support young sporting talents. He commended the players for their determination, discipline, teamwork and fighting spirit.

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Barau also applauded the technical crew, the Nigeria Football Federation and other officials for their contributions. He said the triumph would inspire young Nigerian girls to pursue excellence in sports and other fields. He rejoiced with President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians over the victory, describing it as a moment of national pride. He expressed confidence it would encourage investment in grassroots sports development and create opportunities for emerging talents.

The Flamingos began the final with attacking intent against a Japanese side that had conceded only twice en route to the championship match. Nigeria created several opportunities in the opening half. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi tried her luck in the 12th minute, while Umejiaku came close 12 minutes later after getting past the Japanese goalkeeper. A heavy touch allowed Japan to recover.

Bashiru And Umejiaku Score In Final

Bashiru threatened in the 26th minute before Nigeria came agonisingly close in the 37th minute when an effort struck the crossbar. The midfielder then unleashed a long-range effort that Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki failed to hold, allowing the ball to slip into the net. It was another important contribution from Bashiru, who had scored twice in Nigeria's 3-1 semi-final victory over Brazil.

The Flamingos carried their advantage into the break and needed only two minutes after the restart to extend it. Umejiaku kept her composure to finish in the 47th minute, putting Nigeria 2-0 ahead and bringing the team closer to a historic title. Japan, champions in 2014 and runners-up in 2010 and 2016, refused to surrender hopes of a second title.

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The Asian side increased pressure as the match entered its closing stages and found a way back into the contest in the 80th minute. With four minutes added, the Flamingos were forced to defend their advantage against Japan's late attempts to find an equaliser. The victory completes a remarkable turnaround for the Flamingos, whose campaign began with a 2-1 defeat to Poland.

Flamingos Complete Remarkable Tournament Journey

Coach Akeem Busari's side recovered with victories over Puerto Rico and defending champions Korea DPR in the group stage. They then defeated Mexico in the Round of 16 and Venezuela in the quarter-finals. The Flamingos had previously finished third at the 2022 edition in India, their best performance before this tournament. Japan, meanwhile, had reached their fourth final, having won the competition in 2014.

They will have to wait for another opportunity to add to that title. For Nigeria, however, the wait is over. The Flamingos have not only claimed their maiden world crown but also delivered a breakthrough achievement for African women's football. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe were both in the stands to witness the historic moment.

The triumph ends Africa's long wait for the U-17 Women's World Cup title and gives the Flamingos their best-ever finish in the competition. It stands as another landmark moment in Nigeria's football history.