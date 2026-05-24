Nigeria's fixation on weddings and marriage

The text discusses the obsessive focus on weddings and marriage in Nigerian society, comparing it to other highly significant events like the World Cup and the moon landing.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Article of Faith: No salvation without holiness (2), By Femi Aribisala The insecurity triad: Azikiwe, Awolowo, & Chinweizu — Nigeria’s elite class of framework builders, By Max Amuchie Toyin Abraham’s Marital Therapist explores domestic abuse and the societal pressure surrounding marriage, using a familiar Nollywood relationship plot.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Article of Faith: No salvation without holiness (2), By Femi Aribisala The insecurity triad: Azikiwe, Awolowo, & Chinweizu — Nigeria’s elite class of framework builders, By Max Amuchie Toyin Abraham’s Marital Therapist explores domestic abuse and the societal pressure surrounding marriage, using a familiar Nollywood relationship plot





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Nigerian Society Weddings And Marriage Obsessive Focus Comparison To Significant Events Topography Of An Iceberg

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