Oluremi Tinubu Opens 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja as Nigeria Hosts 20 Nations

Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu declared the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy open at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, welcoming female golfers from 20 African countries.

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday declared the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy open at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, describing Nigeria's selection as host for the third time as a recognition of its sporting infrastructure and organisational capacity.

The five-day championship features female golfers from 20 African countries and serves as a platform to strengthen relationships and promote women's golf across the continent. Speaking at the ceremonial tee-off as Grand Patron of AACT 2026, Tinubu said the championship provided an opportunity to promote unity among African countries, encourage women's participation in sports, and showcase Nigeria's hospitality. She said the country was delighted to welcome some of the continent's leading female golfers to the prestigious competition.

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"I am delighted and proud that Nigeria is hosting this prestigious championship for the third time," she said. "This is a testament to the strong confidence the African golfing community places in our nation's capacity, unity, and sporting excellence. " The First Lady noted that the championship's theme, Uniting Africa Through the Greens, underscored the power of sports to overcome cultural and geographical barriers while fostering friendship among African nations.

According to a statement issued by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, Tinubu said the theme reminded participants that golf transcends borders and cultures, bringing people together in a celebration of sisterhood, excellence, and shared African identity. Nigeria had previously hosted the championship in 1996 and 2010, making the 2026 edition the country's third opportunity to stage the continental competition.

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Girls in Golf Legacy Project

Tinubu particularly commended the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria for initiating the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, designed to introduce 300 young girls to the sport across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones. She described the initiative as a significant investment in the future of women's sports, saying early exposure to golf would create opportunities for young girls to develop their talents and pursue sporting careers.

"As a mother and advocate for women and girls, I commend the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria for the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, which will introduce 300 young girls to golf across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and open new opportunities for the next generation," she said. Tinubu conveyed greetings from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and applauded LGAN President Dr Lami Ahmed, her executive committee, and the local organising committees for bringing the championship to Nigeria.

Addressing the participating golfers, the First Lady urged them to demonstrate discipline, integrity and sportsmanship throughout the competition, reminding them that their achievements would inspire younger generations of African women.

"To our remarkable female golfers, you are an inspiration to the womenfolk. Play with passion, compete with integrity, and let sportsmanship guide every stroke," she urged. She also invited the visiting athletes and officials to explore Nigeria's tourist attractions, experience its diverse cultural heritage and enjoy the hospitality of its people during their stay.

"As you compete, may the best team win, and may our bond as one Africa grow even stronger," she added before formally declaring the championship open. Earlier, LGAN President Dr Lami Ahmed described hosting the championship as a major responsibility, admitting the scale of the assignment initially appeared overwhelming. She said the decision to bid for the competition was taken two years ago, with Nigeria eventually securing the hosting rights.

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Lami Ahmed Discusses Hosting Challenges

Ahmed explained that the decision to bring the tournament to Abuja was driven partly by the desire to showcase a different side of Nigeria to the international community and respond to President Tinubu's call for sports to be recognised beyond competition as a tool for national and continental unity. She also acknowledged the First Lady's support, saying her presence gave significant encouragement to women golfers and the association's development agenda.

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Segun Runsewe, also spoke at the ceremony, emphasising golf as a platform for promoting unity, inclusion and sporting excellence. He advocated greater participation in the sport across gender and age groups, noting that Nigerian female golfers were increasingly establishing themselves as formidable competitors. The opening ceremony featured a ceremonial tee-off involving the First Lady, other dignitaries and some of the young beneficiaries of the Girls in Golf Legacy Project.

AACT President Cecile Poncet described the championship as more than a sporting competition, stressing its importance in building friendships, exchanging experiences and celebrating the talent of African women golfers. She urged participating countries to preserve the association's founding vision while creating more opportunities for emerging players to develop and compete at international level. Poncet also described 2026 as an important year for the association, with elections providing an opportunity to review its progress and determine its future direction.

Cecile Poncet Emphasises Continental Unity

She called for greater unity, wider continental participation and increased recognition for women's golf. She paid tribute to former AACT president Monika Ntege, who recently passed away, and participants observed a minute's silence in her honour. Also speaking, AACT Trustee for West and Central Africa, Ekanem Ekwueme, said the championship offered an important platform for building character, discipline, leadership and lasting relationships among female golfers.

She commended Nigeria, LGAN and the IBB International Golf and Country Club for hosting the competition, while acknowledging the support of The R&A, one of the sport's leading international governing bodies, towards the development and sustainability of golf in Africa. With 20 countries competing over five days, the AACT 2026 is expected to provide a significant test of Africa's leading female golfing talents while reinforcing Nigeria's ambition to expand women's participation and strengthen grassroots development.

Beyond the battle for the trophy, the 2026 edition places particular emphasis on building a sustainable future for women's golf, with the proposed introduction of 300 Nigerian girls to the sport emerging as one of the major legacies of the championship.