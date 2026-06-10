Nigeria's First Enterprise Security Risk Management Conference Calls for Coordinated Security Governance

Nigerian security and risk management leaders convene at the inaugural Enterprise Security Risk Management Conference in Lagos, advocating a shift from fragmented, reactive models to a coordinated, multi-stakeholder approach against rising physical, cyber, and operational threats.

The Nigerian Communications Commission and enterprise risk management professionals have called for a shift in the country's security governance framework, urging a coordinated approach to address rising physical, cyber, and operational risks.

This call was made during Nigeria's inaugural Enterprise Security Risk Management Conference, held at James Hope University in Lekki, Lagos. The event brought together policymakers, regulators, security agencies, academics, and private sector leaders under the theme "Repositioning Enterprise Security Risk Management in Evolving Global Threat Landscape: A Multi-Stakeholder Imperative.

" In a statement following the conference, Dr Olayinka Odutola, Director General and CEO of the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals, said stakeholders agreed that fragmented and reactive security models are no longer sufficient to handle the scale and complexity of emerging threats across sectors. The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, delivered a keynote address revealing that Nigeria now has over 185 million active mobile connections and more than 153 million internet subscriptions, yet faces more than 4,000 cyberattacks weekly.

He expressed concern about infrastructure vulnerabilities, including over 27,000 fibre cuts recorded in 2025, and data sovereignty risks, noting that nearly 90 percent of Nigerian data is hosted outside Africa. Maida emphasized that addressing these challenges requires a shared responsibility model involving regulators, operators, security agencies, academia, and the private sector.

He outlined ongoing regulatory responses, such as the Telecom Identity Risk Management System, a cyber resilience framework for the communications sector, enhanced corporate governance requirements, and enforcement of critical national information infrastructure protections. The Chairman of the Occasion and CEO of Advantec Marine Service, Rear Admiral Kenneth Ati-John, delivered the opening address, stating that security risk can no longer be viewed solely through traditional security agency lenses.

He noted that contemporary threats including terrorism, cybercrime, kidnapping, disinformation, supply chain disruption, climate-related risks, and institutional trust deficits are interconnected and capable of cascading across sectors. He called for a shift from reaction to anticipation, from siloed responses to systems thinking, and from compliance-based approaches to a culture of risk awareness embedded across organisations and society.

A keynote address on behalf of the Senate Committee on Navy Chairman, Senator Otunba Daniel, was delivered by his Chief of Staff, Dr Babatunde Onadeko. The presentation highlighted the growing complexity of systemic risk in an interconnected world where cyber incidents, operational disruptions, governance failures, and geopolitical events increasingly overlap. It stressed that security is no longer merely a technical concern but an economic, institutional, and strategic imperative requiring direct board oversight and executive accountability.

Participants were urged to institutionalise intelligence sharing, conduct joint preparedness exercises, and adopt risk-based prioritisation frameworks focusing resources on critical vulnerabilities. In a goodwill message representing the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to building a resilient, technology-driven, and investment-friendly environment for sustainable economic growth. The message emphasized that modern threats are fluid, borderless, and highly unpredictable, requiring innovative approaches that integrate physical, cyber, economic, and social dimensions of security.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, represented by the Controller of the Lagos State Correctional Command, Mr George Daramola, highlighted the role of intelligence-led collaboration and institutional resilience in addressing emerging threats such as violent extremism, organised crime, cyber-enabled offences, and custodial security challenges. The conference concluded with a consensus on the need for a multi-stakeholder, coordinated framework to reposition enterprise security risk management in Nigeria's evolving global threat landscape





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