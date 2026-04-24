Nigeria's Federal High Court to Implement E-Filing in Lagos Division

The Federal High Court of Nigeria will begin using an electronic filing system in its Lagos division on April 27, 2026. Manual submissions will no longer be accepted after April 24, 2026. The court has also warned against under-declaring claims to reduce fees and mandated Legal Mail accounts for all practitioners.

The Federal High Court of Nigeria is poised to revolutionize its processes within the Lagos Judicial Division with the official launch of its electronic filing system, commonly known as e-filing, scheduled for April 27, 2026.

This significant shift marks a substantial step towards modernizing legal proceedings and enhancing efficiency within the Nigerian judicial system. A crucial deadline of April 24, 2026, has been established for the acceptance of manually submitted new cases. Following this date, the court will exclusively accept new filings through the designated e-filing platform, effectively transitioning the Lagos Division to a fully digital intake process for new litigation.

This change is not retroactive; existing cases initiated prior to the April 27, 2026, implementation date will continue to be managed under the traditional manual system until their final resolution and the delivery of judgments. This phased approach aims to minimize disruption and allow for a gradual adaptation to the new system. The court administration, led by the Acting Chief Registrar Yahaya Yakubu Shafa, has issued a stern warning to legal practitioners regarding the accurate declaration of claims and documentation.

The statement explicitly addresses the practice of understating claim amounts or misrepresenting the nature or quantity of filed documents in an attempt to reduce filing fees. Such actions will no longer be tolerated. The court has outlined a clear penalty structure for non-compliance: any individual found to have deliberately or inadvertently underpaid filing fees due to inaccurate declarations will be required to remit the outstanding balance, in addition to a fixed penalty of N10,000 per filing.

This measure is intended to ensure fairness and transparency in the fee assessment process and to discourage attempts at circumventing the established regulations. The emphasis on accurate reporting underscores the court’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its financial procedures and upholding the principles of equitable access to justice. The court recognizes the importance of a smooth transition and has proactively taken steps to facilitate the adoption of the e-filing system by all stakeholders.

To ensure seamless access to the e-filing platform, the Federal High Court has mandated that all legal practitioners obtain Legal Mail accounts prior to the commencement date. These accounts serve as the primary means of authentication and secure communication within the digital system. Applications for Legal Mail accounts can be conveniently submitted through the Nigerian Bar Association’s official website at https://nigerianbar.ng.

Furthermore, the court has integrated the e-Affidavit platform for the processing of all documents requiring oath administration. While the platform streamlines the document submission process, it is important to note that individuals making affidavits will still be required to appear in person before a Commissioner for Oaths to complete the necessary verification procedures.

Law firms and chambers are also required to upload copies of their registration documents, issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission, when establishing their profiles on the e-filing platform. Recognizing that some practitioners may require assistance in navigating the new system, the court has made comprehensive instructional materials available online, including detailed tutorial videos demonstrating the functionalities of the e-filing system.

The court strongly encourages all legal practitioners to familiarize themselves with these resources and to fully comply with the new system to ensure a smooth and efficient transition to digital filing





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