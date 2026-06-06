Nigeria's Federal Government Calls for Unity in Fight Against Terrorism

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called on all Nigerians, the media, civil society organisations, and security agencies to strengthen collaboration in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent extremism.

The Federal Government has called on all Nigeria ns, the media, civil society organisations, and security agencies to strengthen collaboration in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent extremism threatening national peace and security.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said defeating terrorism requires a united national response that transcends political, ethnic, religious, and regional differences. He assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully committed to securing the safe return of all abducted schoolchildren and teachers recently taken captive in separate attacks in Oyo and Borno States.

Security agencies have intensified intelligence gathering, surveillance operations, and coordinated rescue efforts aimed at securing the release of the victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Recent security gains have been recorded across the country, with troops under Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East continuing to neutralise terrorists, rescue civilians, and destroy terrorist infrastructure. Over 50 terrorists were recently eliminated in follow-up operations in Borno State, while dozens of high-value targets have been taken out through coordinated military actions.

Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts are increasingly yielding results because of improved inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and stronger international partnerships. The Minister also pointed to major judicial breakthroughs in the fight against terrorism, including the recent convictions secured against perpetrators of the June 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where scores of worshippers lost their lives.

The Federal Government has also commenced one of the largest terrorism prosecution exercises in Nigeria's history, with hundreds of terrorism suspects currently undergoing trial under the country's counter-terrorism legal framework. The Minister appealed to the media to exercise professionalism and restraint in reporting terrorism-related incidents, noting that terrorists often seek publicity and psychological impact through their actions.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, support security agencies with credible information, and reject narratives designed to divide communities along ethnic, religious, or political lines. The Minister reiterated that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and assured citizens that ongoing security operations would continue until terrorism and violent criminality are decisively defeated





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