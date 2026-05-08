Nigeria's Electricity Shortage Due to Gas Debt and Inefficient Plants: NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has come forward with details on the current state of Nigeria's electricity sector, outlining the unavailability of installed capacity and the challenges faced by the power sector.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that as of April 2026, 69 per cent of the installed generation capacity in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry was not available for dispatch, indicating that the unavailable capacity was idle.

Electricity shortages have plagued the market due to a gas shortage, with the Federal Government stating that 60 per cent of the power sector's debt is owed to gas producers. Despite these challenges, several plants, including Ihovbor_2, Jebba_1, and Kainji_1, maintained high availability and utilisation levels.

However, none of the plants operated at their installed capacity, and plants like Ikeja 1 and Omotosho 1 operated below their maximum capacity. In a separate matter, a Lagos-based doctor has revealed a unique method to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects. Nigerians can now acquire premium domain names for as low as ₦2.5 million and potentially make substantial profits in US Dollars





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Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NER Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Plant Availability Factor (PAF) Gas Shortage Ihovbor_2 Jebba_1 Kainji_1 Ikeja 1 Omotosho 1

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