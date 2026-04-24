Nigeria’s Electricity Reform: States Take Control Amidst Persistent Challenges

A PwC report details Nigeria’s evolving electricity market under the Electricity Act 2023, highlighting increased state participation, cautious investor interest, and ongoing structural weaknesses that could impact the success of the reform. The report examines the challenges faced by distribution companies, the need for stronger coordination between federal and state authorities, and the potential for regional electricity trade.

Nigeria 's electricity sector is undergoing a significant transformation with the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023 , shifting from a centralized system to a decentralized, multi-tier market.

A recent report by PwC indicates the reform is entering a decisive phase as states gain greater control, but persistent structural challenges threaten its success. The report, stemming from a high-level stakeholder engagement during PwC’s annual power and utilities roundtable, highlights early changes in project development, institutional coordination, and investor risk assessment.

Key figures from government, distribution companies, off-grid developers, and financial institutions participated, including former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy Biodun Ogunleye, and representatives from Eko Electricity Distribution Company and the Rural Electrification Agency. The Electricity Act 2023 repealed the 2005 legislation, dismantling the federal government’s monopoly and empowering states, companies, and individuals to participate in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. This aims to attract private investment, promote renewable energy sources, and address infrastructure deficits.

However, two years post-legislation, the sector is navigating a complex transition. While state participation is increasing and investor interest is cautiously growing, underlying structural weaknesses remain a significant concern. A key aspect of this reform is the devolution of regulatory authority to states, allowing them to license operators, establish tariffs, and oversee electricity markets within their boundaries.

Over fifteen states are actively working towards establishing their electricity markets, with some already forming regulatory commissions and integrating power planning into their economic strategies. The pace of progress varies considerably, with states like Lagos adopting structured approaches while others struggle with regulatory capacity, technical expertise, and financial resources. This disparity raises the potential for fragmented markets with inconsistent standards and outcomes.

Experts emphasize the need for stronger coordination to avoid overlaps and conflicts between federal and state roles, particularly regarding tariffs, subsidies, and technical standards, to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Despite the policy changes, distribution companies (DisCos) continue to grapple with substantial financial and operational difficulties, jeopardizing the sustainability of the reform.

High industry losses, averaging 34-35% due to technical inefficiencies, energy theft, and poor revenue collection, coupled with a recovery rate of only around 70% of billed revenue, create significant liquidity challenges. Mounting debts, including those owed by government agencies and consumers, further exacerbate the situation, while existing loans and high interest rates limit access to new capital. Aging infrastructure, overloaded transformers, and obsolete equipment continue to hinder service delivery.

The metering gap, with millions of consumers still relying on estimated billing, erodes revenue and public trust. While initiatives like the Presidential Metering Initiative aim to address this, progress has been slow. Recent tariff adjustments have improved revenues and reduced subsidy burdens, but prices remain below cost-reflective levels, sustaining liquidity pressures and raising affordability concerns for consumers.

Nevertheless, the sector has seen some positive developments, including increased revenues and fewer grid collapses, and Nigeria has successfully synchronized with the West African Power Pool, opening avenues for regional electricity trade. Despite a substantial installed capacity exceeding 13,000 megawatts, actual available generation remains significantly lower due to constraints in gas supply, transmission bottlenecks, and distribution inefficiencies





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