Nigeria's Electricity Distribution Companies Install Meters Amid Ongoing Efforts to Reduce Metering Gap

Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria have installed meters on 241,590 meters of distribution lines in the first two months of 2026. Despite this, the national metering rate only rose marginally from January to February. Over five million customers are still unmetered.

Electricity distribution companies installed 241,590 meters in Nigeria between January and February 2026, despite there still being a significant metering gap with over four million customers remaining unmetered.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission released data that showed an increase in metered electricity customers from 7,086,376 in January to 7,208,174 in February, while the total number of active electricity customers increased from 12,232,130 to 12,307,314. However, despite the additional installations, the national metering rate rose marginally from 57.93% to 58.57%. Stakeholders have linked the slow pace of metering to financing constraints, foreign exchange pressures, supply chain challenges, and the high cost of meter procurement





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