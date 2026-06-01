Nigeria's Electricity Crisis: A Human Rights Emergency Demanding Urgent Action

The International Human Rights Commission-Relief Fund Trust (IHRC-RFT) Nigeria Chapter has classified the nation's persistent power shortage as a severe human rights violation, urging the government to implement immediate and transparent reforms to guarantee reliable electricity for all citizens.

The International Human Rights Commission-Relief Fund Trust ( IHRC -RFT), Nigeria Chapter, has declared that Nigeria 's electricity crisis has escalated from a mere inconvenience to a serious human rights issue requiring immediate government intervention.

Ambassador Abdullahi Bakoji Adamu, the Country Director, emphasized in a statement that access to stable electricity is intrinsically linked to citizens' well-being and dignity. He invoked global human rights standards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to argue that reliable power is essential for a decent standard of living. The IHRC official highlighted how critical sectors like healthcare, education, and small enterprises are crippled without consistent electricity, noting that hospitals, schools, and businesses cannot operate in darkness.

He questioned the equity of a situation where the Presidential residence reportedly uses alternative power sources while ordinary Nigerians rely on inadequate national grid and expensive generators. Adamu challenged the affordability of solutions like solar for average citizens, asking whether each person must independently secure power. He underscored the government's constitutional obligation to provide public infrastructure, urging transparency and a time-bound national electricity reform plan.

The statement framed the issue as constructive criticism, not political opposition, stressing that Nigeria's development, industrialization, and democratic accountability depend on resolving the power crisis. The IHRC also linked the electricity problem to rising fuel prices and broader economic hardship, calling for urgent, rights-based approaches to ensure equitable access to electricity for all Nigerians





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Electricity Crisis Human Rights Nigeria Power Sector IHRC Government Accountability Energy Access Development Dignity

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