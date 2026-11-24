Ola Olukoyede calls for strengthened cross-border cooperation among West African nations to combat financial crimes and enhance asset recovery efforts during the NACIWA assembly in Togo.

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in Nigeria, has issued a strong call for enhanced regional cooperation among West Africa n nations to effectively combat corruption and organized financial crimes. Speaking in Lomé, Togo, Olukoyede emphasized that integrity and transparency are the foundational elements necessary for sustainable anti-corruption efforts across the sub-region.

The Core Mechanism of Regional Collaboration

Olukoyede made his appeal on Tuesday during the 8th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA). He urged member countries to review their legal and institutional frameworks to improve the implementation of the ECOWAS anti-corruption strategy. The primary goal is to address emerging financial crimes that increasingly operate across national borders.

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The EFCC chairman stressed that collective action is essential for tackling these complex challenges. He outlined several priority areas for renewed collaboration, including cross-border investigations, asset tracing and recovery, and intelligence sharing. These measures are designed to combat terrorism financing and other transnational financial offenses that exploit gaps in individual national systems.

According to a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the commission's chairman reiterated that integrity must remain central to all efforts against corruption. He explained that honesty imbues anti-corruption agencies with trust, both among themselves and within the citizenry of their respective countries. Without this deep personal and institutional trust, the sharing of sensitive intelligence becomes impossible and accountability risks becoming a hollow ritual.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Frameworks

Reflecting on the previous NACIWA annual general assembly held in Abuja in August 2025, Olukoyede highlighted significant progress made by member states. The earlier meeting produced the ECOWAS Guidelines on Borderless Investigation, Asset Tracing, Recovery, and Management. These guidelines serve as a critical operational framework for agencies to work together seamlessly when pursuing criminals who move funds across borders.

Additionally, members of the network agreed to strengthen NACIWA's internal governance and build the capacity of its secretariat. Olukoyede noted that these institutional developments are increasingly important as financial crimes evolve through transnational money flows, technology-enabled offenses, and sophisticated terrorism financing networks. He emphasized that moving beyond policy commitments to concrete results is the next necessary step for the region.

Earlier in the proceedings, Aba Kime Labalou, the President of Togo's Haute Autorité de Prévention et de Lutte contre la Corruption et les Infractions Assimilées, welcomed the delegates. Labalou praised NACIWA's efforts to promote regional cooperation and drew inspiration from the nationalist and Pan-Africanist contributions of former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and former Togolese President, Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

Real-World Impact and Future Conferences

Olukoyede stated that the Lomé meeting would allow member countries to review the progress made in implementing resolutions adopted at the previous assembly. He noted that NACIWA's growing visibility within the ECOWAS system reflects the increasing recognition of its efforts to advance the regional anti-corruption protocol. This visibility is crucial for securing support and resources for ongoing investigations and institutional reforms.

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The EFCC chairman further disclosed that the Network's commitment to peer learning led to the organization of its first Leadership Conference in Nigeria in July 2026. This two-day conference examined critical issues including strategic leadership, artificial intelligence in enforcement, institutional independence and accountability, digital transformation, and intelligence-led enforcement strategies.

Discussions at the conference also focused on cross-border cooperation in asset recovery, a key component of fighting financial crime. By leveraging advanced technology and improved legal frameworks, agencies hope to recover stolen assets more efficiently and deter future illicit activities. Olukoyede's emphasis on these tools underscores the modernization required to stay ahead of sophisticated criminal networks.

The two-day assembly in Lomé is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, November 25. It is expected to address various ways of improving regional collaboration in cross-border investigations, asset recovery, and information exchange. Strengthening the legal, institutional, and operational structures for combating corruption remains the central objective of the gathering.

As financial crimes become more digital and transnational, the need for unified action among West African anti-corruption bodies has never been more urgent. The decisions and resolutions adopted during this assembly will likely shape the region's approach to financial justice and institutional integrity for years to come.