President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria's difficult period of economic reforms is over, citing the sacrifices of Nigerians over the past three years as yielding a more stable economy.

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria 's difficult period of economic reforms is over, citing the sacrifices of Nigeria ns over the past three years as yielding a more stable economy.

He linked the sacrifice, which is at the heart of Sallah, to the economic hardships Nigerians have endured under his administration's reform programme. Tinubu acknowledged that terrorists and bandits continue to attack communities, but pledged that they would be defeated. He called on religious and community leaders to pray for peace and for the country's leadership, and to extend charity to the less privileged during the celebration.

The President also appealed to Nigerians to use the sacred occasion to pray for their country, for peace in their communities, and for wisdom for those in leadership. He described the Festival of Sacrifice as a call on all Nigerians to embrace selflessness, unity, and compassion. Tinubu's administration remains committed to investing in security, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital to fulfill what he described as the great promise of the nation.

The President expressed confidence that the reforms would continue to yield improved security and greater opportunities for all. He acknowledged that insecurity persists in parts of the country even after significant operational successes, including the recent joint Nigeria-US elimination of the ISIS senior leader Abu-Bilal al-Manuki in the Lake Chad Basin. Tinubu assured Nigerians that they are neither abandoned nor forgotten, and that the government will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil.

He used the message to call on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace and for the country's leadership, and to extend charity to the less privileged during the celebration. The President also appealed to Nigerians to use the occasion to rethink and abandon their evil ways, or face the full weight of the law.

He emphasized that Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the enduring virtues exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, faith, obedience, and the willingness to sacrifice for a higher purpose. Tinubu's administration has been working tirelessly to ensure that the country is positioned as a preferred investment destination, and that the country is now more stable and secure. He expressed confidence that the reforms would continue to yield improved security and greater opportunities for all





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Nigeria Economic Reforms President Bola Tinubu Sallah Security

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