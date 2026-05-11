Nigeria's Economic Reforms and the Test of Long-term Benefits

A discussion on the Nigerian government's recent moves and their potential impact on the country's economy and domestic productivity levels, including reforms that aim to redistribute advantage and provide incentives for new behavior patterns, but the challenge of defining and distinguishing between short-term and long-term benefits.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoAfrophobia! , By Wole Olaoye Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoAfrophobia!

, By Wole Olaoye Nigeria needs reforms that radically alter the structure of its economy – private sector-led (market-driven); within a strong regulatory and law and order environment; buoyed by a slimmed-down public sector that allows government to invest in human capital (health/education). In the end, we cannot continue doing the same things in the expectation of different outcomes without calling our sanity into question. The Tinubu government has, almost certainly, made changes to the Nigerian economy.

Depending on where you are looking at these changes from, they have been audacious, as in the decision to stop draining the treasury to provide petrol subsidies that repeatedly did not reach the programme’s target population segment. The decision to free prices in the foreign exchange markets was equally bold. Some would even argue that these changes had a loftier redistribution goal.

As with the changes to the tax code, they returned the advantage in the financing of the economy to the poor and vulnerable. Both the tax changes and the students loan scheme will drive new behaviour patterns, but it will take more than two election cycles to gauge whether their modifications to the domestic structure of incentives are beneficial, neutral, or downright harmful. Is this a useful test of the notion of reforms as opposed to changes?

In other words, ought we to describe as reforms, only those changes in the organisation of an economy that lead to long-term positive outcomes? Domestic Productivity Levels are a Jok





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Government Changes Petrol Subsidies Changes Tax Code Changes Foreign Exchange Market Changes Domestic Productivity Levels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Persistent Power Outages in Kebbi State Deepen Living and Economic HardshipKebbi State residents have reported little or no electricity supply for weeks, leading to severe economic challenges and a critical living condition for vulnerable businesses and communities.

Read more »

European Union Announces Lagos as Host for 10th EU-Nigeria Business Forum in 2026The EU head of delegation in Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, has announced that Lagos will host the 10th EU-Nigeria Business Forum on June 25, 2026. The forum is part of efforts to deepen economic relations between the EU and Nigeria, with a focus on boosting investment and strengthening private sector collaboration.

Read more »

Nigeria News - EKO Bridge emergency closure, Nigeria's green industrialisation, Cross River's hope, Nigeria's key bridge woesThis news includes: EKO Bridge emergency closure, Nigeria's green industrialisation, Cross River's hope, Nigeria's key bridge woes, and the Nigerian government's response to the bridge infrastructure worries.

Read more »

Minister hails Niger’s grassroots health reforms, moves to showcase model nationwideThe Nation Newspaper Minister hails Niger's grassroots health reforms, moves to showcase model nationwide

Read more »