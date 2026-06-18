Nigeria's DSS Backs Intelligence Trust Fund Bill But Seeks to Bar Foreign Donations

The Department of State Services supports legislation to create a dedicated trust fund but warns against foreign contributions and pushes for clearer governance rules to ensure operational independence and stability.

The Department of State Services ( DSS ), also known as the State Security Service (SSS), has declared its support for the proposed legislation to create a Trust Fund dedicated to the agency, while simultaneously urging significant revisions to the bill to safeguard national security and operational independence.

During a public hearing on three related bills-the Department of State Services Trust Fund Bill (HB.2178), the Strategic Intelligence Management Institute Bill (HB.2589), and the DSS Research and Development Institute Bill (HB.2716)-an official from the service, Emmanuel Daubry, presented the agency's position. The core of the DSS's advocacy centers on establishing a stable and flexible financing mechanism to fund its intelligence operations, counter-terrorism efforts, and other national security mandates.

This dedicated fund would decrease reliance on the often unpredictable annual budgetary allocations, facilitate the acquisition of modern equipment, enhance training programs, and enable a swift response to emergent threats like terrorism, civil unrest, and other security emergencies. Predictable funding, the service argues, is also crucial for protecting the confidentiality and timely execution of sensitive operations that circumvent standard budget cycles.

However, the DSS has voiced strong reservations about specific clauses within the Trust Fund Bill. Foremost among these is the provision permitting the acceptance of grants, donations, and endowments from foreign sources, including international organizations. The agency cautions that such foreign funding could introduce external influence, potentially compromising national security. It points out that foreign contributions frequently come with attached disclosure requirements that might expose intelligence methods, operational strategies, and procurement details.

Moreover, the service warns that foreign entities could indirectly shape domestic security priorities-such as those related to insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping-in ways misaligned with Nigeria's unique security landscape. Consequently, the DSS recommends that contributions be restricted exclusively to local organizations and domestic sources to ensure full autonomy and integrity. Beyond the foreign funding ban, the DSS has proposed several other key amendments to strengthen the bill's framework.

On financial governance, it objects to a clause granting the National Assembly sole discretion to determine annual government contributions, fearing this would inject uncertainty into long-term planning. The service suggests replacing this with a predetermined formula, such as a fixed percentage of the national budget or a clearly defined funding mechanism, to guarantee sustainability while preserving necessary legislative oversight.

Regarding the bill's title, it recommends removing the word "Security" to avoid overlap with other agencies' mandates, proposing a revised title that more accurately reflects its purpose. On the composition of the governing board, the DSS criticizes the inclusion of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, a non-statutory body, and advocates for a representative from the Nigerian Bar Association with expertise in national security and human rights.

It also specifies that the board secretary should be a serving or retired officer of at least Assistant Director rank with a decade of legal experience. Furthermore, the agency highlights procedural gaps, such as the absence of clear rules for the resignation or removal of board members, and suggests appropriate amendments. Despite these extensive recommendations, the DSS emphasizes its overall support for the bill, viewing it as a vital instrument for bolstering the nation's intelligence capabilities and operational effectiveness





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DSS Department Of State Services Trust Fund Bill HB.2178 Nigeria Intelligence National Security Funding Foreign Donations Legislation Amendments Emmanuel Daubry State Security Service

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