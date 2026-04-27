Nigeria's Domestic Airlines Threaten Nationwide Shutdown Over Soaring Fuel Costs

Nigeria's domestic airlines are on the brink of a nationwide shutdown due to the escalating cost of aviation fuel, which has surged by over 300 percent since February. With no resolution in sight, airlines warn of a complete halt to operations by April 30, 2026, unless urgent government intervention is made. The crisis has left passengers facing uncertainty and airlines struggling to cover exorbitant fuel costs, raising concerns about the future of domestic air travel in the country.

Domestic airlines in Nigeria are facing an unprecedented crisis as they threaten to halt nationwide operations from Thursday, April 30, 2026, due to the skyrocketing cost of aviation fuel.

The situation has reached a critical point, with airline operators describing it as unsustainable and unbearable. The sharp increase in Jet A1 fuel prices, which has surged by over 300 percent since February, has pushed operating expenses to unsustainable levels, forcing airlines to consider drastic measures. Passengers who rely on domestic flights for business and urgent travel are now bracing for potential disruptions, with many already exploring alternative travel arrangements as fears of widespread cancellations grow.

The crisis has prompted urgent discussions between airline operators, fuel marketers, and the Federal Government, but so far, no concrete solutions have emerged. A two-day meeting in Abuja, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, ended without a resolution, though the government announced a 30 percent reduction in aviation-related taxes to ease the burden on operators.

However, airline executives argue that this measure falls short of addressing the core issue—the exorbitant fuel prices. Allen Onyema, Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, acknowledged the government’s efforts but insisted that more must be done to regulate fuel pricing. He revealed that airlines now pay between N2,700 and N2,900 per litre of fuel, up from N900, with some cases reaching as high as N3,500.

This surge has left airlines operating primarily to cover fuel costs, raising concerns about safety and financial viability. Onyema issued a stern warning, stating that airlines have given a seven-day ultimatum for action, threatening a complete shutdown if no solution is found.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria have also written to the Federal Government, requesting additional relief measures, including a six-month suspension of aviation taxes, fees, and charges, the introduction of a non-taxable fuel surcharge, and the issuance of credit notes to affected airlines. They have also proposed a review of existing aviation charges to align with international standards.

As the deadline looms, uncertainty continues to grip the aviation sector, with an anonymous airline executive reiterating the threat: 'If nothing is done, no airline will be flying by Thursday.

' The crisis underscores the urgent need for intervention to prevent a collapse of domestic air travel in Nigeria





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