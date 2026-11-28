Nigeria's Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act transition period has ended, yet severe barriers persist. The tragic death of Opeyemi Ogundele illustrates the systemic failures in transport and education.

Five years after the expiration of the transition period for the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2016, the lived reality for millions of Nigerians remains defined by exclusion and danger. The gap between statutory protection and physical infrastructure has resulted in preventable fatalities and widespread marginalization. Citizens with disabilities report that the legal framework has failed to translate into accessible public spaces, safe transport networks, or inclusive educational environments. This systemic failure was underscored by the recent death of Opeyemi Ogundele in Lagos State, which serves as a stark indictment of the current state of disability rights in Nigeria.

Tragic Death Highlights Transport Barriers

The life of Opeyemi Ogundele, a physically challenged resident of Mushin, Lagos State, was characterized by a relentless struggle for basic mobility and education. While her peers attended school without hindrance, Ogundele faced daily physical barriers due to her partially paralyzed right leg and hand. The lack of disability-friendly facilities in her school made accessing classrooms, assembly grounds, and toilets laborious and difficult. Consequently, she was forced to discontinue her formal education at Senior Secondary Two, despite her ambition to become a medical doctor.

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At the age of 25, Ogundele enrolled in a tutorial centre in Idi-Araba, a suburb of Mushin, to continue her academic pursuits. The journey to the centre involved navigating congested yellow commercial buses, which students and traders frequently jostle to board. On a specific morning, while attempting to squeeze into one of these vehicles, she fell and struck her head on a stone near the roadside. Good Samaritans rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died shortly after due to the impact. Her death was attributed directly to the inaccessible and dangerous nature of public transportation facilities available to physically challenged individuals.

Global Framework Versus Local Reality

The observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) this year marks the 20th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) on December 13, 2006. The CRPD provides a comprehensive framework for protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, emphasizing their full and equal participation in all aspects of society. International estimates suggest that persons with disabilities constitute approximately 15 percent of the global population.

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Despite the historic significance of the CRPD, the implementation gap remains significant across Africa and globally. The United Nations uses this milestone to reflect on achievements over the past two decades and to identify ways to strengthen implementation. The current theme focuses on the rights of young women and men with disabilities to inclusive employment, accessible systems, and dignified work. However, investigations reveal that vulnerable populations continue to face systemic barriers in education, health services, and technology, limiting their aspirations.

Systemic Exclusion in Public Services

Across Nigeria, from public buildings to transportation hubs, facilities are largely non-compliant with disability accessibility standards. This lack of infrastructure affects not only physical mobility but also access to adequate health services. Many individuals with disabilities are limited by the scarcity of accessible hospitals and medical personnel trained in disability inclusion. Visually impaired persons frequently report dangerous encounters, such as being knocked down by fast-moving vehicles while crossing expressways or falling from staircases due to poor urban planning.

The experience of being a physically challenged person in Nigeria is often described as resembling a suicide mission, given the high risk of injury and the social treatment as second-class citizens. Marginalization occurs in all facets of living, from childhood schooling to adult employment. While some individuals have suffered severe injuries or have become bedridden due to environmental hazards, others have seen their dreams scuttled by institutional barriers. The continued failure to enforce inclusive practices means that millions of citizens are denied the opportunity to lead fulfilling and productive lives, contradicting the principles of the CRPD and the goals of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act.