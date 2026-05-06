Nigeria's Diplomatic Crisis: Funding Shortfalls and the Decay of Global Missions

Minister-designate Sola Enikanolaiye and Senate President Godswill Akpabio expose the dire state of Nigerian embassies, citing unpaid salaries and dilapidated properties.

The Nigerian diplomatic landscape is currently facing a severe crisis characterized by systemic underfunding and a deteriorating infrastructure that threatens the nation's international standing. During a recent screening at the Senate, Sola Enikanolaiye , the Minister of State-designate for Foreign Affairs , provided a sobering assessment of the country's overseas missions.

He revealed that a significant number of these diplomatic hubs are in a deplorable state, primarily due to a chronic paucity of funds. Enikanolaiye, who previously served on a ministerial committee tasked with auditing government assets, disclosed that the committee identified approximately 500 Nigerian government properties distributed across the globe. He emphasized that these assets, many of which are located in prime international real estate markets, have been neglected for years.

The Minister-designate noted that a proposal was developed several years ago, during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, to implement a Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) arrangement. This strategic framework was designed to transition the management of these properties from a purely budget-dependent model to a more sustainable system capable of generating internal revenue to maintain the facilities and enhance their efficiency.

Unfortunately, this proposal never saw the light of day at the time, leaving hundreds of properties to decay while the government continued to struggle with the costs of diplomatic operations. To address these long-standing issues, Mr. Enikanolaiye has urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the implementation of the committee's recommendations.

He indicated that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has recently approved the necessary legal framework to move forward with these reforms, which he believes will provide a sustainable mechanism for funding the nation's diplomatic footprints. Nigeria maintains one of the most extensive networks of diplomatic representation in Africa, boasting over 100 embassies, high commissions, and consulates.

However, the gap between the scale of this network and the financial resources allocated to it has created a precarious situation. Diplomats have frequently reported poor working conditions, irregular salary payments, and a general inability to maintain official residences. The lack of financial stability has led to instances where missions have accumulated significant debts, causing reputational embarrassment for the country and hindering the effective execution of foreign policy goals.

The proposed shift toward a revenue-generating model is seen as the only viable way to ensure that Nigeria's global presence remains dignified and operational without relying solely on a volatile national budget. The human cost of this funding crisis was vividly illustrated by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who shared a distressing account of his recent visit to Vatican City.

While leading a Nigerian delegation to attend the burial of Pope Francis, Akpabio discovered that the Nigerian officials in the Vatican lacked basic official transportation. He recounted that the delegation was forced to rent vehicles because the mission did not own any official cars suitable for senior government representatives. Beyond the logistical failures, the Senate President highlighted a more tragic dimension of the crisis: the plight of diplomats and their families.

He lamented that some ambassadors and diplomatic staff are owed months of salaries, leading to a situation where their children are being expelled from schools because tuition fees cannot be paid. Akpabio pointed out a disturbing bureaucratic failure, noting that even when funds are released to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are often delays in remitting those payments to the staff abroad.

In some cases, remittances are lagged by five to six months, leaving diplomats in a state of financial desperation. This systemic failure not only demoralizes the workforce representing Nigeria on the world stage but also undermines the core purpose of the foreign service, as diplomats are forced to focus on basic survival rather than advancing the national interest.

The urgent call for reform is therefore not just about building maintenance, but about restoring the dignity and welfare of those serving the nation abroad





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