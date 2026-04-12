Nigeria's Deradicalisation Program: Navigating Trust and Reality in the Fight Against Insurgency

An examination of Nigeria's Operation Safe Corridor, a deradicalisation program, and its struggle to balance institutional safeguards, combat misinformation, and earn public trust in the face of insurgency in the North-East.

The North-East of Nigeria , scarred by years of insurgency, presents a complex landscape where reintegration efforts face immense challenges. This report delves into Nigeria ’s deradicalisation program, Operation Safe Corridor , examining the collision between institutional safeguards, pervasive myths, and the arduous quest for public trust. Initial enticements of religious messaging and promises of a better life lured many participants into the terror groups.

However, the reality of life within these groups starkly contrasted the leaders' promises, leading to disillusionment. As recounted by Usen Archibong, the Radicalisation and Rehabilitation Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, many participants expressed their disappointment, emphasizing the hypocrisy of leaders who preached against wrongdoing while engaging in illicit activities. The use of violence and arbitrary punishment further eroded trust and fueled the desire for escape.\Public perception surrounding Operation Safe Corridor is often colored by claims that “repentant” Boko Haram members are recruited into the Nigerian military and rewarded by the state. This narrative, prevalent on social media and in public discourse, taps into deep-seated anxieties regarding justice, accountability, and national security. The perception that former insurgents receive reintegration support without facing visible consequences fuels skepticism and questions of fairness. However, the program’s coordinators, such as Yusuf Ali, have consistently refuted these claims, explaining that military recruitment follows stringent procedures that exclude individuals with criminal records. This divergence between public perception and official explanations underscores the critical need to understand the dynamics between the program's operations and the public's reception of it. The success of Operation Safe Corridor hinges not only on its effectiveness in rehabilitating former insurgents but also on its ability to earn public trust, thereby contributing to broader stabilization efforts in the region.\Operation Safe Corridor, launched in 2016, serves as a non-kinetic component of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency strategy in the North-East. Brigadier General Ali noted that the program emerged to address the heterogeneous composition of insurgent ranks, where individuals were often abducted or forcibly conscripted. The initiative aims to separate low-risk individuals from hardened combatants and provide a structured process for rehabilitation and reintegration. Through rigorous screening, those who surrender or are captured undergo profiling by security and intelligence agencies. This involves biometric data collection and background checks to assess their level of involvement in insurgent activities. Only those classified as low-risk are admitted to the program, while individuals linked to serious crimes are referred for prosecution. However, initial trust is often absent, emphasizing the need for comprehensive rehabilitation efforts to address the psychological and social impacts of their experiences. The program includes comprehensive psychological support, religious counseling, vocational training, and social reintegration programs. These efforts aim to equip participants with the skills and support needed to build new lives. The long-term success of Operation Safe Corridor and related efforts will depend on factors beyond the program’s direct control, including addressing underlying grievances, promoting inclusive governance, and fostering economic opportunities to prevent individuals from being drawn back into extremist groups





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