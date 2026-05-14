Nigeria's Dependence on Imported Petrol Easing as Domestic Refineries Boost Production

The text discusses the decline in Nigeria's dependence on imported petrol and the increased production of domestic refineries, particularly Dangote Refinery, which operated at 100 per cent capacity utilisation in April. The report also highlights the persistent gap between crude volumes allocated, offered, and supplied to local refiners, despite government efforts to prioritize domestic refining and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

Nigeria 's dependence on imported petrol is easing as domestic refineries, led by Dangote Refinery, ramp up production, with local plants operating at over 99 per cent capacity utilisation in April, according to the latest NMDPRA fact sheet.

The development comes as crude supplied to local refineries rose significantly, strengthening domestic petrol supply and reducing the need for large-scale imports that had dominated Nigeria's fuel market for years. The report highlights a persistent gap between crude volumes allocated, offered, and eventually supplied to local refiners, despite government efforts to prioritize domestic refining and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products





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Nigeria Refineries Domestic Production Imported Petrol Capacity Utilisation Middle East Crisis

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