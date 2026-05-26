Nigeria's Dependence on Foreign Cloud Infrastructure and the Launch of Local Hyperscale Data Centre

The news text discusses the significant financial loss incurred by Nigerian enterprises due to hosting critical digital operations outside the country. It highlights the growing dependence on overseas cloud infrastructure and the launch of a local hyperscale data centre to reverse that dependence and create local value in the artificial intelligence economy.

Nigeria is losing an estimated $850m annually to foreign cloud infrastructure providers as local enterprises continue to host critical digital operations outside the country, according to Kasi Cloud.

The disclosure was made recently during the commissioning of the company’s Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centre, LOS1, in Lekki, Lagos, where government officials and technology executives described local cloud infrastructure as increasingly critical to Nigeria’s economic future. Kasi Cloud said its newly commissioned facility is designed to help reverse that dependence by providing institutional-grade, AI-ready cloud infrastructure hosted within Nigeria and aligned with the country’s National Cloud Policy 2025.

The trend has contributed to capital flight, increased foreign exchange pressure, and exposed sensitive Nigerian data to foreign regulatory environments. The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kasi Cloud, Johnson Agogbua, said the project represents a strategic shift toward sovereign digital infrastructure and local value creation in Africa’s emerging artificial intelligence economy. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the project also carries significant employment and engineering implications for Lagos.

The Lekki campus is strategically located near major subsea cable systems, enabling faster connectivity and lower latency for local enterprise workloads. Kasi Cloud said the facility was designed to hyperscale standards and would support high-density artificial intelligence and accelerated computing infrastructure as demand for AI services grows across Africa.

Technology executives at the event argued that the presence of local hyperscale infrastructure could also attract further investments from global cloud companies, software firms and venture capital investors seeking expansion opportunities within the continent





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Nigeria Cloud Infrastructure Foreign Dependence Local Infrastructure Artificial Intelligence Economic Future

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