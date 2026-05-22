Nigeria's democracy in precarious crossroad as elections credibility erodes

The article explores the challenges facing Nigeria's democratic process, including low voter turnout, violence, vote-buying during elections, and delayed presidential election petition tribunals.

A closer examination of our polity will reveal that Nigeria stands at democracy's precarious crossroads. It's been 27 years since the 1999 Constitution heralded civilian rule and vested sovereignty in the people, yet trust in the electoral process continues to erode perilously.

The 2023 general elections claimed 89 lives amid violence, recorded a dismal 27 per cent voter turnout, the lowest since 1999 and left INEC, the electoral management body's credibility shattered. Vote-buying infected 40 per cent of voters according to Yiaga Africa's Nigeria Election Parallel Vote Tabulation and Incident Report 2023, while Presidential Election Petition Tribunals delayed 12 months beyond the 180-day constitutional limit under section 285(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, according to INEC, 2023 General Elections Tribunal Report (2024)





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Nigeria Democratic Process Credibility Electoral Process Elections Electoral Management Body Electoral Observation Electoral Integrity Electoral Fraud Electoral Turnout Electoral Violence Electoral Tribunal

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