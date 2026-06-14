Nigeria's Defence Minister Links Global Conflicts to Local Security Challenges, Calls for Domestic Military Production and National Database

Defence Minister Christopher Musa highlights how international wars disrupt Nigeria's access to military equipment and stresses the need for local defence manufacturing, a comprehensive national database, and community-based security regulation to combat rising insecurity.

Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Musa (retd. ), addressed the Nigerian People's Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026 in Abuja, highlighting significant challenges to national security.

He noted that ongoing global conflicts involving Israel, Iran, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have severely disrupted the procurement of military equipment, making it difficult for Nigeria and other nations to acquire necessary hardware. According to Musa, these conflicts have led to a situation where countries with resources book available equipment in advance, leaving others with limited access.

He emphasized that the solution lies in strengthening local defence production and urged greater government support for indigenous defence manufacturers and innovators. The minister also appealed to the National Assembly to expedite the creation of a comprehensive national database, describing it as essential for modern policing and effective crime tracking. He praised the police for their efforts despite the absence of such a database, calling their performance "magic," but stressed that timely intelligence from citizens is crucial.

Musa warned against public indifference to criminal activities and called on state governors to ensure federal allocations translate into grassroots development to address drivers of insecurity like poverty and unemployment. Additionally, he advocated for proper regulation of community-based security outfits such as the Civilian Joint Task Force, cautioning that arming unvetted groups could be counterproductive.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu echoed the need for a multifaceted approach, emphasizing non-kinetic measures alongside military operations to tackle poverty, unemployment, poor education, weak local governance, and social exclusion. The minister's address underscored the interconnected nature of global and domestic security challenges. Global conflicts have created a competitive environment for military hardware, with wealthy nations prioritizing their own needs and depleting available supplies. This has forced Nigeria to reconsider its reliance on external suppliers and invest in domestic capabilities.

Indigenous defence manufacturers, though promising, require sustained patronage and policy support to scale up production. The call for a national database aligns with global best practices in security management, as biometric and administrative data can enhance identity verification, border control, and criminal investigations. Without it, law enforcement agencies operate in a fragmented information space, hindering coordination and effectiveness. The minister's commendation of the police highlights their resourcefulness, but also points to the urgent need for systemic improvements.

Addressing the root causes of insecurity, Musa linked federal budgetary releases to state-level development, urging governors to channel resources into poverty alleviation, education, and job creation. He recognized that insecurity thrives in environments of neglect and unemployment, making grassroots development a strategic imperative. His caution on community security outfits reflects lessons from the North-East, where regulated Civilian JTF units provided valuable local intelligence and support. Unregulated arming of civilians, however, risks exacerbating violence and human rights abuses.

Kalu's remarks expanded the discourse, noting that sustainable security requires addressing socio-economic drivers through coordinated efforts across all levels of government. Legislation, oversight, and funding remain critical, but must be paired with long-term investments in human capital and local governance. The conference served as a platform to align defence, security, and development strategies, reinforcing that Nigeria's safety depends on both capable institutions and resilient communities





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Nigeria Security Defence Production National Database Global Conflicts Military Equipment Community Security Civilian JTF Poverty And Insecurity Benjamin Kalu Nigerian Police

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