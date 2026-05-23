Nigeria's debt to World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) drops, still third largest exposure

This news article discusses a decrease in Nigeria's debt to the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) from $18.7 billion recorded in December 2025 to $18.5 billion as of March 31, 2026. Despite the slight decrease, Nigeria remains the third largest exposure among IDA borrowers, with exposure amounting to $18.5 billion. The article further details the exposure amounts of other countries, such as Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, India, and Vietnam.

Stay connected via Google News - Nigeria 's debt to the World Bank 's International Development Association ( IDA ) dropped slightly to $18.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.

The figure represents a $2 million decrease compared to the $18.7 billion recorded in December 2025. Despite the marginal decline, Nigeria remained the third-largest country exposure on the IDA borrowers list, with exposure of $18.5 billion.

In addition to Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, India, and Vietnam recorded exposure of varying amounts. The exposure figures form part of the IDA's management discussion and analysis report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026





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World Bank International Development Association IDA Nigeria Debt Exposure Loans World Bank IDA Debt World Bank IDA Exposure

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