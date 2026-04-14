Nigeria's Debt Sustainability and Fiscal Responsibility: A Lecture Analysis

This article summarizes a lecture delivered at Nile University, Abuja, on Nigeria's debt sustainability and fiscal responsibility. The lecture explored the factors influencing sustainable national debt, assessed the current administration's fiscal practices, and provided recommendations for economic improvement. The analysis includes a discussion of debt-to-GDP ratios, revenue-to-debt servicing, and the impact of the Naira's fluctuations. It also emphasizes the importance of tax reforms, reducing wasteful expenditures, attracting foreign investment, and addressing infrastructural deficits. The article concludes with the need for economic growth and inclusive benefits for all Nigerians.

I was recently invited to deliver a lecture by Professor Jide Oladipo, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Nile University, Abuja, as part of their annual lecture series. It was a great honor, and I enjoyed the interaction, having given several lectures on similar platforms before. Nile University holds a special place in my heart, and I was fortunate to meet Professor Dilli Dogo, the Vice Chancellor and Professor of Medicine, after the lecture. The lecture hall was packed, and it was a pleasure to speak with and learn from the young audience. The students came from diverse academic backgrounds, alongside notable academicians and doctoral students who posed insightful questions. I believe the lecture was intellectually stimulating, and its core messages warrant broader dissemination to encourage further engagement, especially regarding some of my more unconventional ideas.

The topic was twofold, posing two key questions: Is Nigeria's debt sustainable? (What determines the sustainability of national debt?), and is Nigeria, or the current administration, fiscally responsible? (What constitutes fiscal responsibility?). Many Nigerians have expressed concerns about Nigeria's debt, with many mistakenly believing the government is over-borrowing, leading to unsustainable debt levels. Some political opponents have criticized President Tinubu for borrowing substantial amounts. Ambassador Reno Omokri has addressed this issue adequately. Our current debt situation reflects the inclusion of the N30 trillion in Ways and Means from the previous administration, while the dollar value of our debts initially decreased. The increase in the naira value of Nigeria's debts, which some politicians are using to stir up public sentiment, is simply a consequence of the Naira's depreciation. The Naira has been strengthening steadily, after reaching a low of around N1800 in 2024, now trading around N1370 to the US dollar.

In my view, Nigeria's debts are well-managed, especially since the establishment of the Debt Management Office in 2000. The relevant indicators and measurements look favorable for Nigeria. We have moved away from irresponsible borrowing practices. I recall keeping newspaper clippings from 2006 detailing unsustainable debts, from which we, like other African nations, benefited through debt write-offs. During Nigeria's Second Republic, states and local governments borrowed recklessly due to a lax system. When these borrowings were made public, it was discovered that some states had borrowed for large-scale projects, such as underground rail systems, that were never realized. Such practices are now prevented by the strict requirements that must be met before a state can seek loans, whether internationally or locally. The free flow of information, particularly through new media, has also fostered greater scrutiny, which benefits everyone.

Nigeria's current debt, in Naira terms, is N158 trillion (equivalent to approximately $116 billion), while our Naira Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is around N435 trillion (around $340 billion at N1350), according to IMF figures. Nigeria has regained its position as the third-largest economy in Africa, and it is growing. Proportionately, Nigeria's Debt-to-GDP ratio hovers between 31 and 38 percent! This ratio is among the lowest globally, even lower than our African and international counterparts (South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt, UAE, etc.). The following question should then be: Are debts paid with GDP? We know they are not. Nigeria's Revenue-to-Debt Servicing ratios have also improved significantly in recent years, declining from 120 percent in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic, to barely 60 percent today. This could be lower and will indeed get lower. The key lies in the reformed tax laws.

My recommendations, as requested by Professor Oladipo in his introductory remarks, are threefold. First, the new tax reforms. This is a crucial element. Secondly, the government must reduce wasteful expenditures. In Nigeria, there are several avenues for doing this, including reducing the size of government, streamlining public sector agencies, and eliminating duplicated functions. Cutting fuel subsidies would be a big deal, as well. Thirdly, there is the urgent need to attract more foreign investment. In Nigeria, the government, with the help of the private sector, must find ways of attracting significant foreign investment flows. Nigeria must open up and become more business-friendly. We must simplify the processes for starting and running businesses, eliminate corruption, and offer significant incentives. We must also fix infrastructural deficits. Nigeria’s infrastructural gaps in power, transport, and technology are well known. Nigeria must fix them. We must also embark on significant value addition. In Nigeria, we must add value to our primary products before exporting them.

In the long run, Nigeria has the potential to become a global player, but the current administration, under the leadership of President Tinubu, must address the key issues. The country needs serious reforms and changes that will help place Nigeria on the path to economic growth. The key in all of this is economic growth and ensuring that the growth is inclusive, meaning that the benefits are shared among the citizenry. The goal is to move the Nigerian economy from its present state to where it needs to be so that our children can enjoy the same benefits we have all been fighting for. The government is doing something and is going in the right direction, but much more needs to be done. We have a debt-to-GDP ratio that is very low. Nigeria is not alone in borrowing; every nation borrows. We just need to manage it effectively.





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