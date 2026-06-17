Nigeria's Current Account Surge: A Deep Dive into Q1 2026 Balance of Payments

Nigeria's current account surplus expanded dramatically in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a surge in oil and gas exports and a steep decline in refined fuel imports, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria's latest report. This analysis explores the components of this improvement, the mixed signals in other accounts, and the broader implications for the nation's external position and foreign reserves.

Nigeria 's external balance sheet witnessed a dramatic improvement in the first quarter of 2026, with the current account surplus soaring by 255.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to reach $4.98 billion.

This significant shift, detailed in the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) Balance of Payments Highlights for Q1 2026, underscores a period of substantial positive momentum in the country's trade and external transactions. The apex bank's report explicitly contrasted the performance with the preceding quarter and the same period a year earlier, noting the surplus was markedly higher than the $1.40 billion recorded in Q4 2025 and the $3.41 billion from Q1 2025.

The primary engine of this transformation was a powerful combination of robust export growth, particularly in hydrocarbon sectors, and a sharp contraction in the import bill for refined petroleum products, which has historically been a major drain on foreign exchange. The surge in the current account was predominantly fueled by the goods account, which is its largest constituent.

The goods account surplus ballooned to $5.95 billion in Q1 2026, a massive leap from $1.77 billion in the previous quarter and comfortably exceeding the $3.35 billion from the prior year. This was underpinned by a two-pronged approach: total exports rose substantially to $15.49 billion from $13.36 billion, while total imports fell to $9.54 billion from $11.59 billion.

On the export front, crude oil earnings climbed by nearly 20 percent to $8.11 billion, gas exports rose by 13 percent to $2.53 billion, and refined petroleum product exports jumped by over 20 percent to $2.37 billion. Non-oil exports also contributed with a modest 4.6 percent increase. The import collapse was even more striking, led by an 87.5 percent plunge in refined petroleum product imports to just $0.31 billion from $2.48 billion, as domestic refining capacity likely improved.

Non-oil imports also declined by 10.5 percent. However, this positive import story was partially offset by a surprising rise in crude oil imports to $1.39 billion from $0.34 billion, a development warranting further scrutiny. While the goods account delivered a stellar performance, other components of the current account presented a more mixed picture. The services account recorded a larger net out-payment (debit) of $3.71 billion, up from $3.32 billion, primarily due to increased spending on travel and other business services.

The primary income account, which covers investment income like dividends and interest, saw its deficit narrow to $2.83 billion from $3.27 billion, a positive sign reflecting decreased profit repatriation by foreign investors, especially direct investors. The secondary income account, dominated by personal remittances from the diaspora, saw its surplus decline to $5.57 billion from $6.21 billion as personal transfers fell to $5.30 billion. These outflows partially offset the goods account surplus but could not negate the overall dramatic improvement.

Despite the robust current account, the financial account-which records capital flows-remained in a net borrowing position, though it increased slightly to $2.51 billion from $1.96 billion. This indicates that while Nigeria is earning more from its exports, it is still a net attractor of foreign capital. Portfolio investment inflows strengthened to $6.03 billion, likely drawn by high interest rates or equity market opportunities, while direct investment inflows moderated slightly to $1.03 billion.

Nigerian residents and companies also invested abroad, resulting in net outflows under both direct and portfolio investment assets. The overall Balance of Payments, which synthesizes the current and financial accounts, still posted a surplus of $2.38 billion, though marginally lower than the previous quarter's $2.67 billion. The most tangible benefit of this external surplus was a significant accretion to Nigeria's foreign reserves, which rose to $48.35 billion by end-March 2026 from $45.75 billion at end-December 2025.

A notable concern, however, was a sharp deterioration in net errors and omissions, which widened to a negative $7.49 billion from negative $3 billion, suggesting potential unrecorded capital outflows or statistical discrepancies that require investigation. Category: Economy Keywords: ["Nigeria", "Central Bank of Nigeria", "Balance of Payments", "Current Account", "Trade", "Exports", "Imports", "Oil and Gas", "Foreign Reserves"





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