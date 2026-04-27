Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Surges to Five-Year High

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited reports a significant increase in crude oil production to 1.71 million bpd, the highest in five years, alongside advancements in gas development, refining, and financial transparency.

Nigeria has witnessed a significant resurgence in crude oil production, reaching 1.71 million barrels per day (bpd) between April 2025 and April 2026. This marks the highest production level the nation has achieved in five years, signaling a positive trajectory for its energy sector.

The information was revealed in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s ‘One Year Mandate Report Summary’, shared by Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, on the social media platform X. This substantial increase in output is a testament to the strategic initiatives and operational improvements implemented by the NNPC over the past year. The company’s upstream subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), further contributed to this success, achieving a record peak production of 565,000 bpd in December 2025.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of focused investment and enhanced operational efficiency within the upstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The positive trend in production is expected to have a ripple effect throughout the Nigerian economy, boosting revenue generation and supporting broader economic growth. The NNPC’s accomplishments extend beyond crude oil production, encompassing significant advancements in gas development and refining capacity.

The company successfully completed the River Niger crossing of the crucial Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline in July 2025, marking a major milestone in the project’s progress. The entire pipeline has now been welded, paving the way for increased gas transportation and distribution across the country.

Furthermore, the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas processing plant and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline connection have been commissioned, adding to Nigeria’s gas processing infrastructure. These developments have enabled the sustained supply of 7.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d) of gas in 2025, supporting power generation and industrial activities.

The NNPC has also proactively secured gas supply agreements with major industrial consumers such as Dangote Cement and Dangote Refinery, alongside a network exit agreement between NGIC and Dangote Fertilizer, ensuring a stable and reliable gas supply chain. In the refining sector, the NNPC has adopted an incorporated joint venture model, designed to create self-financing and globally competitive refineries. This strategic move aims to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the refining process.

The company has also strategically consolidated a 7.25 percent equity stake in the Dangote Refinery, safeguarding national interests and ensuring participation in the benefits of this significant refining project. Beyond production and infrastructure, the NNPC has focused on strengthening partnerships, expanding market reach, and enhancing financial transparency. The company has forged shipping partnerships with Stena Bulk and Sonangol, facilitating the efficient transportation of crude oil to international markets.

It has also successfully exported a new crude grade, Cawthorne, diversifying its export portfolio and attracting new customers. The Oleum lubricant brand has been expanded across West Africa, increasing its regional presence and market share. The NNPC has also secured presidential approval for incentives aimed at accelerating the final investment decision (FID) on the Bonga South project, unlocking further investment and production potential.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with China Gas Holding Ltd and Peiyang Chemical Singapore PTE Ltd (PCCS) to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas resources, demonstrating a commitment to international collaboration. Demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability, the NNPC has reinstated monthly performance reporting, held its first earnings call in November 2025, and resumed consistent remittances to the federation account since July 2025.

Internally, the company has undergone significant reforms, including the onboarding of 1,000 new staff, the launch of a new performance management system, and the introduction of the Women in NNPC program, promoting diversity and inclusion within the organization. These comprehensive efforts underscore the NNPC’s commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and national development





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