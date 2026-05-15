Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Surges to 1.66 Million Barrels Per Day in April 2026

Nigeria's average daily crude oil and condensate production rose to 1.66 million barrels per day in April 2026, driven largely by stronger output from Bonny, Forcados, and Bonga terminals. The country is steadily closing the gap after months of underperformance, with Bonny, Forcados, and Bonga terminals contributing significantly to the increase. The improved production comes amid strong international crude prices, increasing the prospect of stronger oil earnings for the federal government and improved foreign exchange inflows. The increase also strengthens Nigeria's standing within OPEC.

Nigeria 's average daily crude oil and condensate production rose to 1.66 million barrels per day in April 2026, driven largely by stronger output from Bonny , Forcados , and Bonga terminals.

The country is steadily closing the gap after months of underperformance, with Bonny, Forcados, and Bonga terminals contributing significantly to the increase. The improved production comes amid strong international crude prices, increasing the prospect of stronger oil earnings for the federal government and improved foreign exchange inflows. The increase also strengthens Nigeria's standing within OPEC





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Nigeria Crude Oil Condensate Production Bonny Forcados Bonga OPEC International Crude Prices Foreign Exchange Inflows Federal Government Budget External Reserves Oil Earnings Pipeline Vandalism Oil Theft Underinvestment Operational Shutdowns

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