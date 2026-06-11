Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Surges Above OPEC Quota, Highest Output in 15 Months

Nigeria's crude oil production rose above its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota in May 2026, with the country recording its highest crude output in 15 months. The improvement in operational stability and the absence of major disruptions across key oil facilities contributed to the surge in production.

Nigeria 's crude oil production rose above its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) production quota in May 2026, with the country recording its highest crude output in 15 months amid improved operational stability and the absence of major disruptions across key oil facilities.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) showed that Nigeria produced an average of 1,530,354 barrels of crude oil per day in May, representing 102 per cent of the country's 1.5 million barrels per day quota approved by OPEC. When condensate production of 170,446 barrels per day is added, Nigeria's total oil output climbed to 1,700,800 barrels per day, further strengthening the country's position as Africa's largest oil producer.

The figures were contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Media and Corporate Communications at the NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu





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